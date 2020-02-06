Lake Area News: Rotary Club Car Drop competition in progress

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KTIV) – The time has come again!

It’s time to place your bets when the car falls through the ice on West Lake Okoboji.

According to our news partner KUOO Radio, the auto-drop competition in the Great Lakes of Iowa is back for another year. The event takes place every year as a fundraiser for the Iowa Great Lakes Rotary Club.

Club member Mary Skopec says the car was recently placed on the ice at Smiths Bay on West Lake Okoboji.

“There is an atomic clock in the car and when the car drives through the ice when spring finally comes it stops the clock. People can buy a card for ten dollars and this card is related to time (morning or afternoon) Car drives through the ice and whoever comes at the right time wins a thousand dollars, “said Skopec.

The proceeds will be used to support various community projects that the club carries out.

The organizers of the event state that the engine and all other components and fluids in the car have been completely removed so that the lake does not harm the environment. A local towing service will retrieve it as soon as it fails.

The money raised by returning the car is used for the numerous charitable projects of the Rotary Club in Iowa Great Lakes.

Tickets are available from every Rotarian in Iowa Great Lakes, The Hutt, The Dry Dock and online at https://www.iowagreatlakesrotary.org/.