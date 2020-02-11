Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s founder, Joseph Shabalala, dies at the age of 78

The founder of the South African music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, which was awarded the multiple Grammy, died at the age of 78.

Shabalala died Tuesday morning in the Pretoria hospital, which his family has confirmed.

He was world famous for leading the choir group, founded in 1964, which received worldwide recognition and worked with Paul Simon on the Graceland album and others.

The haunting, often a cappella singing style, known as Isicathamiya, helped make the group one of South Africa’s most recognized artists on the world stage.

Bhekizizwe Joseph Shabalala

Our founder, our teacher and above all our father left us today for eternal peace. We celebrate and honor your kind heart and your extraordinary life. You will live forever through your music and the millions you have come into contact with. pic.twitter.com/2eDNFDUAGf

– Ladysmith Black Mambazo (@therealmambazo) February 11, 2020

The South African government expressed its condolences in a tweet.

Death was announced when the country was ready to celebrate 30 years after Nelson Mandela’s release from prison, leading to the end of the brutal racial oppression system known as apartheid.

Shabalala retired from Ladysmith Black Mambazo in 2014 but occasionally performed at his events.

He had been hospitalized several times since 2017.

May your soul rest in peace, baba Joseph Shabalala – founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo. What a legend! They brought our music into the world and delivered it with such a class … over and over again! You have created a legacy that will pass on! 🎶 #RIPJosephShabalala #LadySmithBlackMambazo pic.twitter.com/xk9mBgkgW7

– Matiba Sibanyoni (@matibax), February 11, 2020

“The group (Ladysmith Black Mambazo) is on tour in the United States, but they have been informed and devastated because the group is a family,” manager Xolani Majozi told Timeslive local media.

Majozi said the group would cancel their trip and return to South Africa.

