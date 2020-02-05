Lady Gaga’s mysterious man revealed

Lady Gaga and a mysterious man are clearly visible! We give you the exclusive details about his identity.

It was a wild weekend in Miami. Page Six lets behind the scenes look at the Super Bowl after parties, and Madonna offers her apartment to Harry and Meghan. More information about ‘We hear’.

Here are the stories from today:

Lady Gaga and friend Michael Polansky are officially Instagram

And she thought she would never love again.

Lady Gaga and her new boyfriend, who is exclusively unveiled investor and entrepreneur Michael Polansky, are Instagram official after a PDA-packed weekend in Miami for the Super Bowl. The “shallow” singer, 33, posted a picture of herself sitting on Polansky’s lap while lounging on a yacht.

Gaga and Polansky were spotted together on New Year’s Eve for the first time. They then took their PDA to Florida, where they were seen as she was making love on the balcony of her rented Miami mansion in the days before her pre-Super Bowl 2020 concert.

G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion get cozy in Super Bowl 2020 bash

G-Eazy and Megan Thee HengstGetty Images

There may be a new Hollywood couple in the city.

G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion were seen late Saturday night in the Maxim Big Game Experience bash in Miami, an insider told page Six.

“They danced together, had a great time and sat around the table all night,” the insider added.

The rapper, 30, later fed up dating rumors by posting a video on his Instagram story of kissing himself and hugging the 24-year-old rapper “Hot Girl Summer.” On Monday, he posted a picture of Megan with four blue heart emojis.

Madonna offers to rent NYC apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Madonna; Meghan Markle and Prince HarryGetty Images

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking for New York, Madonna offers her apartment of millions of dollars for a price.

The pop star posted a video on Instagram early Tuesday with the title: “Do Megan and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment in Central Park West?” -on apartment.

“Hey Harry – don’t go to Canada. It’s boring there,” she explains. “I let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West.” Then she gave the couple a half-serious story about why they should live in her path: “It has two bedrooms, it has the best view of Manhattan. Incredible balcony … No, Buckingham Palace has nothing on CPW.”

