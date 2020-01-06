Lady Gaga reveals PTSD diagnosis after she has been raped repeatedly

Loading...

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey on Saturday (January 4), Lady Gaga spoke about the diagnosis of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) after rape at the age of 19.

Winfrey started her 2020 vision: Focus on Your Life Tour in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida with a one hour discussion with the singer “Born This Way”.

The 33-year-old actress announced that she had been raped multiple times as a teenager. “I was repeatedly raped when I was 19, and I also got PTSD because I was raped and did not deal with this trauma,” Gaga told Winfrey.

Gaga started her music career in 2005, around the age at which the attacks took place. By 2007 she had officially made her debut as a solo artist and soon became one of the greatest pop superstars.

“Suddenly I became a star and traveled the world from the hotel room to the garage to the limousine and to the stage. I never looked at it. Then I suddenly started to feel this incredible, intense pain in my entire body that mimicked the disease that I felt after being raped, “she shared with Winfrey.

After commenting on her personal mental health problems, Gaga campaigned for mental health education in schools and for the removal of the stigma associated with medication.

Watch the interview below in full.

Celebrities who found out about mental health