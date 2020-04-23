Lady Gaga recruits Ariana Grande and Elton John for the LP of ‘Chromatica’

Lady Gaga has enlisted Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink for her next album, Chromatica. The pop star had previously announced that she would postpone her release until the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis. It was originally scheduled for April 10.

“I will soon announce a new release date in 2020. It is such a hectic and scary time for all of us,” she wrote, announcing the delay. “And even if I believe that art is one of the strongest things we have to bring joy and healing to each other during times like this, it doesn’t seem right to me to release this album with everything that is going on during this global pandemic. “

While Lady Gaga has yet to release a new release date for her sixth album, she shared the full track list on Wednesday via Instagram. The set of 16 songs includes the main single “Stupid Love”.

Last weekend, Lady Gaga was creative director and curator of the One World: Together At Home livestream, which was broadcast on dozens of networks and broadcast live worldwide. On Tuesday, the accompanying soundtrack was released. The proceeds from the soundtrack will be donated to Global Citizen to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, funded by the United Nations Foundation.

Chromatica Track List

1. “Chromatica I”

2. “Alice”

3. “Stupid love”

4. “Rain on Me” with Ariana Grande

5. “Free woman”

6. “Fun Tonight”

7. “Chromatica II”

8. “911”

9. “Plastic doll”

10. “Sour Candy” with Blackpink

11. “Riddle”

12. “Replay”

13. “Chromatica III”

14. “Sine From Above” with Elton John

15. “1000 doves”

16. “Babylon”