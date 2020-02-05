Lady Gaga has become Instagram official with her new boyfriend

Lady Gaga seems to be making things official with her new boyfriend, Michael Polanksy.

After weeks of speculation, the Oscar winner was seen in the Super Bowl with her new dick on Sunday and decided to share a very sweet snap of the pair for her fans to see.

According to reports, Michael graduated from Harvard University and CEO of the Parker Group and page six claims the couple met on Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s LA birthday party in December last year.

“People say Gaga met him through events that Sean Parker organized in his house, including the launch and other events for the foundation,” the source said.

“Sean also had a party for his birthday in LA in December and both Gaga and Michael were there.”

Another insider told E! News that Gaga ‘has been dating the same man for more than a month. They’ve been seeing each other since before the holidays and she loves him. “

She shared a cute photo of herself and Michael on Instagram this week, who seemed to be making things official.

She wrote: “We had so much fun in Miami.

“Love for all my little monsters and fans, you are the best!”

Aww.