Lack of snow affects local businesses

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Companies across Michiana are suffering a blow this winter after lack of snow.

South Bend is currently 20 inches below the average winter snowfall.

In some places in Texas it snowed more this February than in South Bend!

Since the weather in Michiana does not correspond to the typical weather conditions, many snow-dependent companies suffer from the consequences.

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that

supports HTML5 video

—–

One example is Kabelin Ace Hardware from 933 in South Bend, which is still fully equipped with winter equipment.

Everything from hats, gloves, shovels, scrappers and much more is on the shelves because Michiana did not have to fight the elements this season.

“Of course, in the shop where we want to sell snow blowers and ice melting and everything you know,” says store manager Kelsey Klopfenstein, “this year has been a tough year because Mother Nature didn’t cooperate.”

Fortunately, Kabelin is not just a snow-dependent store.

“I can’t count on my fingers crossed and hope it will snow. We have to make sure the team is ready, that people come in and are ready for any home project. Not just snow.” says store manager Kelsey Klopfenstein.

Klopfenstein says that if the supply of winter equipment has not been sold, it will simply be packaged and kept for sale next year.

The business is currently planning to focus on internal growth and training to ensure that they can help their clients with any project, whether it is snow or not, that they may want to work on.

—–

Another example is the landscape and snow removal business operated by RKC and Son.

Richard Clippinger’s livelihood all year round depends on the income from the snowy winters and whether you can plow driveways, roads and complexes.

“Mother Nature, you know, that’s how she is,” says Richard Clippinger, “sometimes it’s good and sometimes it’s bad.”

What makes it worse this year is that Clippinger has invested $ 2,000 in the snow removal part of its business, which consists of routine checks, new equipment, and maintenance.

However, the reason for this is that the fruits of this investment can only be used once this winter.

Fortunately, while there doesn’t seem to be any light at the end of this tunnel, Clippinger had a backup job – the rebuild.

Clippinger and his son have decided not to plow this winter and have started renovating houses, bathrooms and kitchens.

While this is working right now, the team hopes the snow is on the way for the investment to pay off.