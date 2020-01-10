Labuschagne tolerates Indian conditions: Waugh

Loading...

Now for ODIs: Marnus Labuschagne.Credit:AP

“It is great to see Marnus Labuschagne in the one-day squad. His domestic form was very good. I think he is in his high 30s on average with a hit rate of around 90 – he can play a day.” Cricket and he’s in shape, “he said.

“He’s probably the number one batsman in world cricket, albeit in test format, but I think he can continue in white ball format. I think he has to hit the top 4. You would . ” Imagine (Aaron) Finch and (David) Warner opening, Steve Smith at three and Labuschagne at four. I think he’s ideal at four because he can spin well, he’s a good sweeper of the ball.

“It will obviously be put to the test by the spin of India, by people like (Kuldeep) Yadav and (Yuzvendra) Chahal, (Ravindra) Jadeja. But a batsman in shape going to India is exactly what you need . I think he’ll be going really well. “

Labuschange recorded a record 896 runs in five test games this summer, giving the players no choice but to choose him for the 50-over format. However, it should not be forgotten that his form with Queensland made him a potential international in the one-day national competition. In his last three campaigns, he has a total of 926 runs at 51.44.

Waugh, also a former voter and now commentator on Fox Cricket, said the Australians called for changes after a World Cup that ended in defeat against England in the semi-finals.

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis have not shown the effect they and the team wanted, while Usman Khawaja has also been overlooked. This shows that the selectors believe that he and Steve Smith are not a good mix in the top order.

“The changes were probably justified, not even Khawaja, so these are three of the six best that the World Cup doesn’t have, which is a small hole to fill,” said Waugh.

“I think the selections were looking for more consistent performances from some of these guys and they are willing to give some other guys a middle-order chance, especially.”

The Australians took a 3-2 win in India in March last year, their first victory in the ODI series since January 2017 and the fourth on Indian soil, the last one in 2009.

Waugh believes that a victory against Virat Kohli’s men is possible again, especially as Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are three pacemakers “against whom the Indians are not particularly comfortable”.

AUSTRALIAN squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

TIME SCHEDULE

First ODI: January 14 Mumbai (D / N)

Second ODI: January 17th, Rajkot (D / N)

Third ODI: January 19, Bengaluru (D / N)

Jon Pierik is a cricket author for The Age. He also covers AFL and has won awards for his cricket and basketball writing.

Most seen in sports

Loading