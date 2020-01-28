Labor promises rent freeze and more homes in GE2020 manifesto

Labor Party leader Brendan Howlin said promised tax cuts by other parties were “fraudulent” and would not solve housing or health problems.

He launched the Labor Party Manifesto in Dublin, which promises a freeze and 80,000 social and affordable housing by 2025.

Mr. Howlin said there was no party with whom he would not speak about post-election government building, despite concerns about Sinn Féin.

He also said his party would not promise people tax cuts, but instead focus on investments.

“In the tax area in particular, we make no great promises.

“And quite frankly, it is a scam to pretend that you can muster the resources out of the profiled 11 billion available resources – I wanted to use this word ‘financial space’, but I will swallow these words – for the resources available over the next five over the Internet Years “.

The party also wants the state and public agencies to build 80,000 social and affordable houses.

Brendan Howlin, Chairman of the Labor Party, with party members at the publication of their 2020 manifesto at Iveagh Garden Hotel on Harcourt Street, Dublin | Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

“This will be the next generation of high quality, energy efficient social housing,” it says.

It also wants to introduce stronger rent control.

This manifesto states: “Labor has frozen rents in the past by forbidding landlords to increase rents for two years after the contract is signed.

“That can be done again.”

Control work:

– Extend sugar tax to other processed foods

– Use this money to fund free elementary school meals

– Withdraw income tax credits for people who earn more than € 100,000

– Double the bank levy # GE2020

– Seán Defoe (@SeanDefoe) January 28, 2020

In the health sector, Labor has promised to end the “de facto HSE recruitment embargo” and the excessive dependence on agency staff.

“Labor will implement an investment plan to provide more hospital beds and the staff needed to end the overcrowding and waiting list crisis.”

it is said to “redirect health funding” to meet the medical needs of the population.

It would also extend free GP care for everyone under the age of 18 and for anyone with long-term illness or disability.

The party also says that within three years they will raise the minimum wage to a real living wage and keep the statutory retirement age at 66.

The party says: “Ireland can be among the top 10 countries in terms of quality public services, climate action and real equality if we choose to do so.

“These countries are also more productive and very entrepreneurial. But first of all we have to stop wasting people’s money so that we can make the strategic investments necessary to build an equal society.

“Labor wants to build houses, improve health and secure better wages and jobs.”

Read the full manifesto Here

additionally Reporting: Sean Defoe