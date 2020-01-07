Loading...

SUMTER, S.C. – A newspaper says it has found high levels of a toxic chemical in drinking water near one of South Carolina’s largest military bases.

The post and courier paid researchers from the University of Rhode Island to investigate tap water in the Crescent Mobile Home Park at the Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter County.

The researchers found significant amounts of a substance known as PFOS, according to the newspaper. Such chemicals have been associated with a number of health problems, including cancer, and liver and thyroid problems. They have been used by the army in fire fighting foam since the 1970s.

The limit recommended by the EPA is 70 parts per trillion, but the water sample from the trailer park contained chemical concentrations of 96 parts per trillion, according to the newspaper.

An environmental investigation by the Air Force in 2019 found the same chemical in groundwater below the base and noted that the mobile home park extracts its water less than a mile away from the contamination. It also suggested that the chemicals could have spread from the base. But the newspaper reported that neither the state nor federal officials have moved to test the groundwater in Crescent or neighboring communities.

The Air Force has promised on several occasions to replace drinking water sources if significant contamination is found and the pollutants can be traced back to Shaw.

This may mean that the Air Force pays for an advanced filter system to remove the chemicals from the drinking water sources. Or it could require the army to connect communities to another public water source.

None of these options has already been implemented.

Mark Kinkade, a spokesperson for the air force, said that the army would take into account the laboratory results of The Post and Courier, but that it must conduct its own testing in a federally approved laboratory before the decision to replace the drinking water at Crescent.

The corresponding press