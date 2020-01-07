LA SadGirl Rockers and Paranoyds Stand in Front of Dr Martens' Cameras

Loading...

Pioneer shoe company Dr. Martens continues to discover some of the coolest sounds in the underground. Today we are presenting the next episode of their highly regarded documentary series. The clip begins with SadGirl, the quartet of L.A. who explores the past to further convey the anxieties of modern life.

Then, we are introduced to the Paranoyds, the quartet of three girls and a guy who have fun while continuing their program. Trust us: you will be delighted by these two groups.

SadGirl started in 2014, with songs that have sometimes been called Americana. And honestly? We don’t know why. The band’s sonic time machine has the innate ability to take you to a dive bar from 1957, where melancholy was real and the beers didn’t have much fruit teas. Everything about SadGirl – from changeable mood songs by singer Misha Lindes to some of the old tape recorders they use to record – is black, white and many shades of gray.

“I wanted to create a spaghetti western surf group,” Lindes told Dr. Martens’ team. “Like early rock’n’roll, surf music. And it stayed really grounded in what’s important to me.

“You have to keep creating and chasing what makes you happy as a person and as an individual and not worry about others. As soon as you start worrying about what other people think, it’s when it compromises what you’re doing creatively. “

A little higher in the calendar (namely the 90s) are the Paranoyds. The almost exclusively female quartet whose love for the thickness of the garage-rock, the grunge attitude and the sparkling pop hooks and the whims of the new wave are downright happy.

“I come from the fashion world,” begins bassist Staz Lindes, “and the fashion world is incredibly male-dominated. You want to see more women in this area. We have to change the system. I think things are much better: the world is such a different place, like being brave and resilient enough to work against the system. “

Two large groups of two sound (and psychic) ​​ends of the spectrum. Brought to you by the good people of Dr. Martens. Discover them and show them love at Bandcamp!