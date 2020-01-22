La Porte MPs confiscate a large amount of marijuana during the traffic disruption

Photo courtesy of La Porte County Sheriff’s Office

Amanda Salmons

Tshaka M. Brown

Two La Porte County MPs who worked on Indiana Toll Road as part of the Inland Road Enforcement Program arrested one driver with a large amount of marijuana and another with marijuana and a gun.

Late Tuesday morning, a representative of Indiana Toll Road discovered a vehicle that was traveling east and had committed a traffic violation.

The deputy interrupted traffic in the Knute Rockne Service Area.

During the stop, the deputy found a large amount of marijuana in the vehicle, according to the deputies.

The driver, 34-year-old Amanda Salmons from Ohio, was arrested for preliminary marijuana trade.

It is held in cash only for a $ 15005 bond.

Two hours later, another MP observed a pickup truck whose driver allegedly had committed two violations.

The MP cut off the vehicle and localized an illegal drug and firearm.

The driver, 34-year-old New York’s Tshaka Brown, was detained for preliminary allegations of possession of an unlicensed pistol and possession of marijuana.