La. People plead guilty to charges of torches in historically black churches: NPR

Holden Matthews, who was arrested in April for suspected fires in three historic black churches in southern Louisiana, pleaded guilty.

Holden Matthews, the white son of a sheriff’s deputy, pleaded guilty to setting fire to three historically black churches in Louisiana over a ten-day period in March and April. The religious institutions were completely destroyed.

“His cruel acts have caused great pain and grief to these communities,” said Bryan Vorndran, the FBI’s Special Agent for the New Orleans Field Office, in a statement.

Matthews, 22, said to have committed the crimes in order to penetrate the “Black Metal” music scene. According to court records, he tried to distinguish himself in this scene by copying the arson attacks in Norway in the 1990s.

“Holden’s actions were motivated by the fact that they were religious goods and in no way motivated by the racist makeup of the communities,” his defense lawyer Dustin Talbot told NPR. “The process begins today in which Holden takes responsibility for the destruction of the churches.”

Matthews had initially pleaded not guilty to every charge in June last year.

He changed some of these pleas on Monday. The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to three willful damages to religious property due to the destruction of St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre [La], the Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas [La] and Mount Pleasant [Pleasant Mountain] Opelousas. He also pleaded guilty to “using fire to commit a crime”.

According to his defense lawyer, prosecutors have agreed to drop two remaining cases of “using fire to commit a crime” as part of an objection. The prosecutor did not immediately respond to NPR’s request for confirmation. Matthews is scheduled to be sentenced on May 22.

“All the churches were built in the countryside decades ago and had served generations of mostly black families through weddings, funerals, and services,” NPR reported last April.

After the attacks, The Advocate’s Katie Gagliano told NPR that church pastors prayed that they were not racial. Such actions would be particularly worrying given the history of the attacks on historically black churches in the region.

Prosecutors have said they have ample evidence against Matthews.

“The defendant’s cell phone was present at each of these fires. Examination of his cell phone shows that he has pictures and photos and videos of these fires as they developed,” said Attorney Risa Berkower at Matthews’ hearing last June. “An investigation of his Facebook accounts shows that he boasted to people on Facebook that he actually committed these crimes.”

“It was really lucky that no one was hurt by these crimes when they actually committed them,” she added. The churches were “completely burned down,” she noted.

Talbot claimed that the “Black Metal” explanation was “not as shameful as the others” like Rasse.

“This was a young man trying to penetrate this subgenre of music and … as terrible as that is, you make a name for yourself by burning a church and putting it on the cover of your album,” he explained at the hearing. “It is not a person who has woken up with hate in their hearts and wanted to burn churches down. It is someone who has been excessively influenced by this black heavy metal community.”

According to prosecutors, Matthews has been in prison for between 10 and 70 years for his crimes. The Associated Press reported that he was also facing government charges.