LA gentleman denies killing ex, prominent spouse and children therapist

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles guy pleaded not responsible Thursday to killing his ex-girlfriend, a prominent household therapist and former fiancee of comic Drew Carey, prosecutors claimed.

Dr. Amie Harwick died Feb. 15 just after she was thrown above the third-flooring balcony of her Hollywood Hills apartment, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Business office claimed. An autopsy determined she had been strangled to start with.

Gareth Pursehouse, 41, was billed with a single rely each individual of murder and initially-degree residential theft with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, prosecutors claimed.

The defendant was to begin with arrested soon right after Harwick’s loss of life and posted $2 million bond. He was re-arrested this 7 days on a no bail warrant.

Detectives learned Harwick had expressed concern about an ex-boyfriend and had earlier submitted a restraining purchase against him, according to a police statement. The restraining get experienced expired.

Harwick’s web-site explained her as a marriage and sex therapist. She appeared on Tv set and radio and wrote a guide referred to as “The New Intercourse Bible for Women of all ages.”

Carey dated Harwick, 38, for two several years ahead of the pair break up in 2018, months following saying their engagement.

Pursehouse was ordered to return to court on June 24.

The particular circumstance allegation of lying in wait tends to make Pursehouse suitable for the dying penalty. A choice on whether to seek funds punishment will be designed at a afterwards date, prosecutors mentioned.

The Connected Push