La Chara de Bruins delivers 2,700 pairs of socks

Loading...

5 for Good: Bruins & # 39; Chara delivers 2,700 pairs of socks

Updated: 7:38 PM EST December 20, 2019

Hide transcript

Show transcript

BEN: FIVE FOR THE GOOD, BRUINS CAPTAIN ZDENO CHARA HELPING TO CALCET TODAY TO THE BOSTON AREA REFUGEES. I think I could love this more than play HOCKEY. THE NEW BALANCE SOCKS DONATIONS AND THE BOSTON BRUINS FOUNDATION. THE FOUNDATION RECENTLY MADE A DONATION OF $ 75,000 FOR WEST END HOUSE CHILDREN'S CLUBS. He is so committed to the community. SUCH TREASURE TO THE CITY. MOM

5 for Good: Bruins & # 39; Chara delivers 2,700 pairs of socks

Updated: 7:38 PM EST December 20, 2019

VIDEO: Bruins captain Zdeno Chara helped deliver more than 2,700 pairs of socks on Friday to Boston area shelters. The sock were donations from New Balance and the Boston Bruins Foundation. The foundation also made a donation of $ 75,000 to the boys and girls clubs of West End House.

VIDEO: Bruins captain Zdeno Chara helped deliver more than 2,700 pairs of socks on Friday to Boston area shelters.

The sock were donations from New Balance and the Boston Bruins Foundation.

The foundation also made a donation of $ 75,000 to the boys and girls clubs of West End House.

.