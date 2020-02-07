L.A. announces a public monument at the end of February for Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna

On Thursday, February 6, a public memorial was announced for Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others who died in the January 26 helicopter crash.

Los Angeles Times will hold a public service at Staples Center on Monday, February 24. The memorial will also honor the victims of the John Altobelli crash, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan. No other details about the accident were disclosed.

February 24 has a special meaning for the Bryant family: Gianna wore No. 2 basketball jersey at the Mamba Sports Academy and Bryant wore No. 24 in the second half of his career.

The Staples Center also had a public memorial to Michael Jackson in 2009 and rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019.

Last week Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed in Los Angeles that a memorial to the legend of Los Angeles Lakers was underway.

“There will definitely be a memorial to mark the contributions of this incredible man and not only of him, but also to commemorate the loss of his daughter and all other families who were there,” Garcetti said on Thursday, January 30. “We don ‘That date has been finalized, but we have spoken with the Lakers every day, and especially with [the widow of Bryant, Vanessa].”

When the news of the horrific helicopter crash broke on January 26, Bryants fans from all over the world paid tribute to the deceased former NBA star.

In Los Angeles, the Staples Center – the arena where Bryant played the most during his 20-year career – has already served as the most prominent meeting place for his fans to mourn. Since the accident, thousands of people have gathered outside the arena every day to leave flowers, notes, basketballs and jerseys in memory of the former NBA MVP, which won five Lakers championships.

Several athletes have also honored Bryant in their own way since his death, and he was also honored in the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 3.