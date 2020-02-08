Few restaurant and hotel brands are as recognizable and prestigious as Nobu. Chef Nobu Matsuhisa made real gold when he decided to take his delicious recipes and combine them with a quality plan that appeals to all of us.

His restaurants and hotels have cropped up all over the world. Seriously … there are many Nobus. Remarkably, the brand has expanded from the US to Cape Town, Hong Kong, Ibiza, Moscow, Dubai, Budapest, London and Melbourne.

But we know it best in Malibu because stars such as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have all been spotted there. But these stars don’t just go to the Nobus in California. Without further ado, here are Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie and 15 other stars who flew around the world to eat at Nobu.

17 Kylie Jenner and most Kardashian clan started 2020 at Nobu, Malibu and made sure the Paparazzi were aware of it

Simply shocked

The paparazzi know how to hang out at the Nobu in Malibu, California. After all, the biggest stars eat there. In particular Kylie Jenner and her entire family of reality shows, Just Jared confirms. They were all spotted there at the end of January. Although, they are depicted several times a year on the Malibu Nobu. It may even be Jenner-Kardashians’ favorite restaurant.

16 There’s no place where Sofia Richie holds more than Nobu in Malibu … Except Nobu in Miami, Florida … If Scott Disick pays, that’s

Simply shocked

Okay, okay, Sofia Richie has her own money. She doesn’t need Scott Disick’s. But given their age differences, it’s easy to smile at the fact that she is always in expensive restaurants with him. According to The Daily Mail, Sofia loves Nobu and is seen at the Malibu location, of course, but also in Miami at the Eden Roc Hotel.

15 Back When George Clooney was with another woman, he took her to eat at Nobu in Milan, Italy

Simply shocked

George Clooney is no longer single. Nowadays he is a happily married man with two cute children … who look so much like him are kind of scary. But in September 2010, he was still an eligible single man. That is why he brought Elisabetta Canalis to Nobu in Milan, Italy.

14 Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 47th birthday at the Nobu Hotel and Restaurant in Las Vegas … Because … Where else?

Celeb Mafia

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating big. For her 47th birthday, she flew to Las Vegas, Nevada to party at the very trendy Nobu restaurant at the location of Caesar’s Palace. According to Just Jared, she enjoyed some Miso Black Cod, tempura of shrimp and cucumber martinis with some of her best friends and family.

13 Robert De Niro helped open a Nobu restaurant in Budapest, Hungary … and actually looked happy for once

Simply shocked

Robert De Niro never looks happy. But the Irishman and Godfather Part 2 star seemed excited and excited when he went to Budapest, Hungary to open a Nobu restaurant. According to Just Jared, De Niro is a partner of the Nobu brand, making him a likely visitor to restaurants around the world.

12 Hailey Bieber eats in Nobu London, England and the Malibu location … What the cure is to be with Justin Bieber

Simply shocked

How can you cure the endless roller coaster ride of dating and then marrying Justin Bieber? Well, you eat in some of the best restaurants on earth. Hailey Bieber clearly knows this because she is a typical guest like the Nobu restaurants. According to Just Jared, she is usually at the Nobu in Malibu or New York, but she also flew to London for a solution.

11 The Jonas Brothers And Matrix 4 Star Priyanka Chopra Leave Nobu behind in London, England

Simply shocked

Yes, Priyanka Chopra will accompany Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves in the next Matrix film. But before that was announced, she was seen with her husband, Nick Jonas, and his two famous brothers in the Nobu in London. According to Just Jared, the group ate there before they went to a Mariah Carey concert in the Royal Albert Hall.

10 The Nobu in Milan, Italy is called “Armani” … which is ideal for David and Victoria Beckham

Getty

When Chef Nobu decided to open one of his restaurants in Milan, Italy, he thought it would be called “Nobu Armani” to honor the city’s bond with the fashion industry. Frankly, we couldn’t imagine David Beckham and Victoria Beckham dining in a restaurant without a fashion-inspired name. According to Celeb Mafia, the famous couple were spotted there in January 2009.

9 Howard Stern rarely leaves his apartment or studio … Except for Nobu, New York … Even in a snowstorm

Simply shocked

Anyone who listens to the edgy, thought-provoking and hilarious radio show by Howard Stern knows that he loves Nobu in modern New York. They also know that the experienced celebrity interviewer and shock-jock is somewhat agoraphobic. But we leave his house and Sirius XM studio to eat in his favorite seafood restaurant, even if it’s a snowy winter night.

8 Camilla Belle took her mum to the Nobu hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico

Simply shocked

10,000 BC star Camilla Belle took her mother on the journey of a lifetime, according to Just Jared. The beautiful brunette flew her to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to stay at the Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, where they dined at the famous Nobu restaurant and stopped at the hotel’s spa for Swedish massages.

7 Cristiano Ronaldo took his girlfriend to Nobu in Marbella, Spain … That’s a pretty cool date night

Simply shocked

Cristiano Ronaldo is not the type of man to take a girl to a Nobu in Malibu or Las Vegas. Oh no. He likes to drop them off and drink and dine at much more extravagant and exotic locations. According to Just Jared, the internationally renowned football player took his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to the Nobu in Marbella, Spain. This restaurant is one of the two Nobu locations in the country.

6 Justin Bieber and Austin Mahone brought their beauty to Nobu in Miami, Florida and fans went nuts

Simply shocked

Justin Bieber was greeted in April 2014 by a large number of fans outside of Nobu in Miami Beach, Florida. According to Just Jared, he was having dinner there to celebrate Austin Mahone’s 18th birthday, which made that much better for Justin’s thirsty fans. Although we doubt if Selena Gomez was happy about the way Justin dealt with these fans.

5 Kendall Jenner dined at Nobu in Malibu, but also in London, England … Because why not?

Simply shocked

Just like the rest of her family, Kendall Jenner loves the Nobu restaurants. According to Just Jared, she has visited several Nobu locations. Here she is with her ex Blake Griffin at Nobu in Malibu in September 2017. The year before she was photographed during dinner at Nobu Berkeley restaurant in London, England.

4 Miley Cyrus did not invite Liam Hemsworth to Nobu Malibu, but Cody Simpson went with her

Simply shocked

Poor Liam Hemsworth. It seems that he misses the food at Nobu with Miley Cyrus. Although given the drama that Miley has been through lately, we are not sure that he is thinking too much. According to Just Jared, the “Wrecking Ball” singer was noticed in early Nobu Malibu with Cody Simpson in early December 2019.

3 Drake looks cool but strangely serious to Nobu in London

Simply shocked

Drake usually looks serious, regardless of whether the situation requires it. But eating at Nobu is serious business, so we don’t know for sure if we can blame him too much. Fantastic food should not be taken lightly. It must be appreciated and focused on. According to Just Jared, the Canadian rapper dined at Nobu in London, England.

2 Nobu from Downtown New York was visited by Kid Cudi, Kanye, Pete Davidson and Timothee Chalamet

Simply shocked

According to Just Jared, the Nobu in New York City was visited in January 2019 by a huge mega-celebrity. Call Me By Your Name and The King star Timothee Chalamet accompanied Kanye West and SNL’s Pete Davidson for a dinner with Kid Cudi, who celebrated his 35th birthday. What better location to celebrate a birthday than Nobu?

1 Eva Longoria called in 2020 by eating and staying at the Nobu Hotel in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Simply shocked

In January 2012, Eva Longoria took her family and friends to Cabo San Lucas for an extravagant vacation. According to Just Jared, the Desperate Housewives star stayed at the Nobu Hotel Los Cabos where she dined at the Nobu restaurant and spent a lot of time at the pool. In essence, she had an epic vacation.

