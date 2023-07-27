Kylie Jenner Expresses Regret Over Past Surgeries, Reflects on Her Influence

Reality television personality and cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner recently revealed a more emotional side of herself during the Season 3 finale of “The Kardashians.” Jenner, 25, expressed remorse over past cosmetic surgeries, especially her breast augmentation which she had done at 19 years old. “I wish I never got them done, to begin with,” an emotional Jenner said. “I recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children.” Jenner had her first child, Stormi, when she was 20, and she recently gave birth to her second child, Aire.

Childhood, Maturity, and Regret

These revelations came as Jenner reflects on the journey of her life. Since she was 9 years old, she has participated in reality television, first “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and now “The Kardashians,” experiencing her entire young adulthood under the public gaze. This period of introspection also prompted Jenner to reveal her concerns about her children following in her footsteps. She admitted that she would be “heartbroken” if Stormi wanted to get cosmetic surgeries as she did at a young age.

Denying Extensive Plastic Surgery Claims

The topic of plastic surgery has been a contentious issue in this season of “The Kardashians.” In a previous episode, Jenner denied claims that she had undergone surgery on her “whole face.” “I always remember being the most confident kid in the room,” Jenner said. “One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child who got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false, I’ve only gotten fillers.” Despite her regret, Jenner acknowledges that her augmented appearance has contributed significantly to her brand’s success. Her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, gained immense popularity with fans eager to emulate her look.

The Influence and Impact of Kylie’s Looks

However, Jenner’s influence extends beyond her makeup line. When she admitted to having enhanced her lips at age 17, inquiries about the procedure reportedly increased by 70%. Her image has permeated the lives of young girls worldwide, setting standards of beauty that many try to emulate, often with the help of photo editing apps. Despite achieving success through her artificial looks, Jenner’s financial success has faced scrutiny. According to Forbes, she inflated her net worth to earn the title of “youngest self-made billionaire.”

The disingenuity of Kylie’s Regrets?

Critics argue that Jenner’s recent expressions of regret are disingenuous, given her continued profiteering from her altered image. They claim that she implies her looks are natural while profiting off the unattainable beauty standards she promotes. Critics also worry about the influence Jenner’s decisions could have on her children and young fans. They argue that her constant flaunting of her enhanced and sometimes digitally altered body feels disingenuous alongside her claims of regret.

Body Image and Social Media

The pressure to pursue beauty at all costs is a significant concern in today’s society, particularly with the growth of social media platforms. Studies show that a third of young girls report worse body image after using Instagram, and depression and suicide rates among teenage girls have increased alongside the growth of social media. While Jenner is not entirely to blame, critics argue that she is a figurehead of an influencer culture that often encourages self-comparison and self-loathing among young girls. As a result, Jenner’s public regret over past cosmetic procedures has sparked a broader conversation about body image, beauty standards, and the responsibility of influencers in shaping public perception.