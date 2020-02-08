Kylie Jenner Post this photo and destroy the Instagram counter!

Kylie Jenner is a young, rich and beautiful woman. I could say the famous sentence by Cristiano Ronaldo: “You envy me being rich, handsome and a great player.” And the little girl from the Kardashian-Jenner clan knows very well what her potential is.

Indeed, being the youngest billionaire in history goes without saying as if it were something that had to happen for logical reasons, and that’s why she lives the life she wants to live.

And if Kylie Jenner wants to build an inn without clothes for a magazine, she does it and triumphs like Coca Cola. And that’s exactly what she did this Saturday to revolutionize Instagram.

Total boom

Instagram exploded after the double image of Kylie Jenner lying on the field when God brought them into the world. In just 15 hours, it has more than 6 million likes in a demonstration of power.

And the fact is that little Jenner sister has been the most profitable woman for brands in the world for a few months now, a real riff with everything she does.

Compete

Kylie Jenner is not the family model, she is her sister KendallHowever, if the little girl wants to stand out, she runs an inn in a magazine, and neither Kendall nor any of the Kardashians are able to excel.

The truth is that the socialite seems to be able to do everything well right now, and it knows it and clearly consolidates its brand leadership, especially Kardashian-Jenner.