Kylie Jenner criticized for buying her daughter Stormi a diamond ring

How will Kylie Jenner get over this next Christmas?

Fans on social media are reacting to Jenner's decision to give Stormi, an almost 2-year-old daughter, a diamond ring for the holidays, calling her for being out of touch.

Jenner, 22, posted a video of young Stormi's hand with a double diamond configuration in an infinite band. Makeup mogul quickly removed the clip, but celebrity news media Shade Room was able to capture and share the images.

"Well! Baby #Stormi also got ice this Christmas 😩👀," they captioned the post.

Social networks reacted with outrage and bewilderment, and many called Jenner "stupid" for the exaggerated gift.

"She really received a one-year diamond ring," wrote a social media user. "The Kardashian / Jenner clan really struggled to buy stupid and expensive gifts."

Some even accused the "self-made millionaire" of being selfish with his wealth.

"I know that people work for their money, but that money could have been destined to put food on someone's body, pay medical bills or plant trees," another user complained.

The disconcerting movement caused many to wonder how a blinded baby can even appreciate such exquisite ice.

"All I wanted was a Fisher Price piano," he wrote in person on Instagram.

“What exactly will he do with that ?! 😩🤦🏽‍♀️, ”asked another.

Some wonder if Stormi's drip could even endanger her.

"Have you ever seen a baby stolen," said one person.

"That is a choking hazard !!!!" said another user.

Jenner's post since then was followed by another Instagram story of his daughter riding a pony, CNN reports.

"It's fine, but Stormi had the best Christmas ever," said his legend.

.