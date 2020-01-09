Kylie Jenner confirms a $ 1 million donation to Australia Fire Relief

Loading...

Kylie Jenner confirmed her $ 1 million donation to Australia after a backlash due to the display of fur slippers.

“God bless you, Australia. I still pray for you. I hope that everyone is still spreading awareness. I agreed when this happened, ”said the 22-year-old beauty mogulin in her Instagram story. “I knew I really wanted to help, so I promised you a million dollars there.

“I wanted to help five different organizations and only cover the animals, the houses … people and everyone affected, so God bless you,” she added. “I think of you.”

Over the weekend, billionaire Kim Kardashian’s redistributed Instagram story and mourned the devastating loss of wildlife caused by the wildfires in Australia.

“More than half a billion animals were killed in Australia,” the post said. “It breaks my heart …”

Hours later, however, Kylie shared a photo of her feet wearing a pair of $ 1,480 worth of Louis Vuitton mink slippers, which caused outrage on Twitter.

After the controversy, a source told people that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star had made a large donation, though it hadn’t said anything publicly until this week.

“This post was completely unintentional,” said a source from the outlet. “Kylie is behind her desire to help alleviate the devastation that the fires have caused.”