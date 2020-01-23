Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott cause rumors that they are back while playing happy families in Disney World with Stormi - The Sun

KYLIE Jenner and baby dad Travis Scott were all smiles and added fuel to the whispers they have together again during a family outing with daughter Stormi to Walt Disney World.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics, 22, and her rapper ex Sicko Mode, 27, were excited when they were accompanied by Kris Jenner [64] and Kourtney Kardashian [40] in Orlando, Florida in the most magical place on earth.

7

Travis and Kylie reunited for a family trip at Walt Disney WorldCredit: BackGrid

7

The lovebirds were accompanied by mother Kris and other members of the Credit family: MEGA / BACKGRID

7

The lovebirds celebrated the second birthday of daughter Stormi Credit: MEGA / BACKGRID

7

The couple split in 2019 after 2 years of dating Credit: MEGA / BACKGRID

The famous family looked like they had the time of their lives at the Big Thunder Mountain attraction – where Kylie sat next to her mother and Travis sat next to Kris’ old friend Corey Gamble.

Dark-brown beauty Kylie held on to Stormi as she walked close to her beloved, accompanied by nieces Penelope and North.

It is the first time in a few months that the former couple and their one-year-old daughter are photographed together.

The fun trip is a special treat that comes just before Stormi’s second birthday.

7

Mom Kris and sister Kourtney also participated in the magic-filled funCredit: MEGA / BACKGRID

7

The happy family smiled during the famous Big Thunder Mountain roller coaster Credit: MEGA / BACKGRID

7

Kourtney had an aunt-service with Kim’s daughter NorthCredit: MEGA / BACKGRID

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians group tried to keep an unobtrusive bundle in sweaters, coats and covered their faces with sunglasses.

Things seemed to be in a delicate state for the earlier aficionados just before the new year, after the beauty moot posted a revealing “thirst trap” on Instagram.

She wore lingerie in the sexy photo and wrote, “I just didn’t feel well in 2020 without a final thirst.”

The photo exploded and collected more than 10 million likes in just the first few hours, but her ex was not one of the admirers.

THAT IS NICE

The full scale of Stacey Solomon’s extreme home clean-up tips revealed

DIPPED ISLAND

Michael and Ellie from Love Island split days after he said she was “the one.”

exclusive

under pressure

Dancing On Ice’s fear of Hamish after Caprice’s outage becomes toxic

“SAVE SIANNISE”

Love Island bosses ‘desperate’ to keep meme Queen Siannise after reconnecting

SHE Dunnit

Emmerdale fans are convinced that Rhona will kill Graham after he has betrayed him

WORKING OUT

Love Island’s Molly-Mae reveals that she cannot “train” after being deeply ashamed

The Astroworld musician placed a huge “LOL” on his own account shortly after the mother-of-one showed the provocative shot.

After being separated for the past few weeks, the House of Mouse reunion showed that they had buried that hatchet and kept putting their co-parenting first.

Kylie and Travis started dating for the first time after her notorious spin-off from Tyga, 30, in 2017.

The cosmetics guru and songwriter started their relationship in April of the same year.

They welcomed their daughter in February 2018 before they finally stopped it in September 2019.

Do you have a story for the US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.