Kylie Jenner accused fur slippers after reporting Australian fires

Loading...

Fur flies online thanks to a few social media posts by Kylie Jenner that were not published in time.

At the weekend, the 22-year-old beauty billionaire reissued her sister Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story, mourning the devastating wildlife loss caused by the wildfires raging in Australia.

“More than half a billion animals were killed in Australia,” the post said. “It breaks my heart …”

Hours later, however, Jenner shared a photo of her “baby pink toes” hidden in a pair of $ 1,480 Louis Vuitton mink slippers, which sparked outrage on Twitter.

The biggest hypocrisy of 2020 is that Kylie reports how she feels broken about the death of animals in Australia due to a fire and then delivers her with a mink fur slipper … pic.twitter.com/odq866E9Ji

– Pop Crave (@popcrayye), January 6, 2020

“Kylie Jenner really believed she was doing something when she brought a heartbreaking message about half a billion dead animals in the Australian fires and then posted a picture of her real mink fur slippers from Louis Vuitton,” one user wrote. “Imagine you are so far from reality,” added another.

“What’s worse is that these animals are killed like nothing and sold to expensive brands for around $ 5 and then resold for over $ 1000,” said another person.

After the rapid backlash, Jenner donated $ 1 million to various relief efforts in Australia, according to People. “This post was completely unintentional,” said a source from the outlet. “Kylie is behind her desire to help alleviate the devastation that the fires have caused.”

A representative from Jenner declined to comment.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics is not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenners who is on fire after a report on the crisis in Australia. After Kim tweeted on January 3 that climate change was real, her supporters pointed out that her family’s massive wealth and use of private jets had contributed to the problem.

“Nothing upsets me more than seeing that people think they know what we donated to and believing we have to publish everything,” wrote Kardashian, 39, later.