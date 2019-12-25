Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers talks about the next game against the Seattle Seahawks and the signature of Marshawn Lynch – The Reporter

Loading...

While many unwrapped their gifts on Christmas morning, San Francisco 49ers fans will have to wait until Sunday for their possible gift. A victory against the Seattle Seahawks on the road would give the team first place in the NFC playoffs, a division crown and a home field advantage. A loss would send the team to the road as a wild card.

The 49ers are familiar with difficult road games and noisy stadiums, having competed against playoff teams such as the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens away from Levi's season. Those experiences can be useful this Sunday at CenturyLink Field, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, especially for his quarterback.

"Everyone has played in noisy stadiums and that is usually the loudest," Shanahan said. "You won't be able to hear, but what I can say to Jimmy (Garoppolo) is, (is) exactly like New Orleans."

The last time the teams played, a field goal in overtime helped the Seahawks win 27-24.

Both teams will compete this week with players who were not available for their November 11 game. The 49ers expect George Kittle tight end to be available. Since then, the Seahawks added to the Marshawn Lynch runner.