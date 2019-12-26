Kyle Kuzma had a big quarter after the Lakers roasted his Pregame Fit

Loading...

The fourth game of the NBA on Christmas Day 2019 had the greatest hype when we entered the marquee day during the regular season. In the Battle of Los Angeles, two of the league's best teams, the Clippers and the Lakers, met in the building where both franchises are based. (Well, at least for now.)

In the first 12 minutes, the game lived up to the hype. The Clippers played pretty well, but they were unable to fend off an absolutely hot section of Kyle Kuzma's goal hunt. The third-year striker exploded 15 points in the 5-7 tie and won three of his four attempts from below as the nominal home team led 33:31 after the other.

We say all of this for two reasons. Number one is that it was a great framework that was the absolute best of Kuzma, that made its mistakes as a player but was able to give the team a hit when they needed it. Number two is that we can show you this video of the outfit that Kuzma wore to the game that was played in the dressing room before the game.

Now I'm writing this post while wearing sweatpants and hockey jersey, so please don't expect me to ever have a single salient thought about fashion. That being said, Kuzma is a pretty fashionable guy, and we can probably guess from what his teammates had to say that this wasn't his greatest effort.

