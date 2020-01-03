Kyle Kuzma couldn't help but think about & # 39; Slim Shady & # 39; Laughing heckles

Loading...

Kyle Kuzma is the young Lakers man at 24, although he is relatively old for a third year player. In a team full of veterans, Kuzma is their connection to youth, and that's the case on and off the pitch.

On the floor, Kuzma is the greatest source of optimism for future development. Where most of the squad are what they are, there is still hope that Kuzma, alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, will become a better and more efficient shooter and goal scorer to give them a strong third option.

Outside the field, Kuzma is the most aggressive when it comes to trying new fashion trends and experimenting with his own personal style. Sometimes his teammates roast him when he shows up at the free-throw line in a tight blue-green suit and a mesh shirt.

When you go blonde you just ask for Eminem jokes, and this fan shouting "Will the real Slim Shady please stand up" seemed to make Kuzma and his Lakers teammates laugh on the bench. It's honestly good that this happens at the Staples Center during a comfortable victory (which got a little uncomfortable late on) because when they take to the streets this is all Kuz will hear. In this setting, he can make fun of it with everyone, but it helps to get used to it in a friendly environment.

, (tagsToTranslate) dimemag (t) Homepage (t) Music (t) Sport (t) eminem (t) kyle kuzma (t) la lakers