Kyle Beckerman returns to Real Salt Lake for Captain RSL's 14th season

HERRIMAN – Coming back to Real Salt Lake for a 14th season has always been something Kyle Beckerman wanted. The big question was whether RSL wanted him to come back.

While contract negotiations were lagging behind during the off-season, Beckerman said there were times when he doubted an agreement would be reached and if he would spend more time fly fishing this spring. Playing for another team, he said, was not an option.

Retirement will have to wait for another season, maybe more.

Beckerman, 37, and Real Salt Lake signed an undisclosed contract agreement on Monday that will bring back Beckerman for his 14th season with the club. When asked if it would be his last, Beckerman replied that he was unsure.

“We are delighted to find Kyle. What Kyle means to this club and what he has done for this organization, words cannot describe the importance he played in what we have done, “said RSL general manager Elliot Fall .

The new CEO of RSL said that negotiating the contract with Beckerman was very unique, almost referring to her as a holistic approach. “It’s different from any other player and frankly it’s because he won a process different from any other player.”

Beckerman has played 20 seasons in MLS and 13 with RSL. He is the MLS leader in games played (488), starts (456) and minutes (40,772).

Last season Beckerman started 24 games, his least in MLS since 2002 in his first season with the Colorado Rapids. He finished with five assists.

He could end up starting even fewer games this year, but neither Fall nor Beckerman have explained much of the details of his potential role in 2020.

Beckerman said playing time will always be dictated by the coach from what he sees in training, and he is just excited to return to work after a successful 2019 season.

“There are 28 guys, everyone wants to be in 11, but it’s not going to be like that. Now the question is, guys who are not in the 11, are you going to be positive for the team or are you going to be negative? For me, I will always be positive, I will always help the team, “said Beckerman.

During his first 12 years with RSL, Beckerman was almost always a 90-minute guy, almost all of them underestimated for tactical reasons. Last season, he was eliminated seven times at the end of the second half for a variety of reasons.

Beckerman’s body language has always been positive and encouraging for the player to come, and this leadership is something Fall said he was delighted to find.

Even during the first full workout on Monday 2020, Fall said he could see Beckerman raising the level and mood of the workout.

Beckerman said he was excited about the potential of RSL in 2020 after placing third at the Western Conference a year ago.

“Our goal is to make the playoffs and of course finish as high in the standings as possible, but it’s going to be extremely difficult, everyone is getting better and spending more money. But we have a little bit of history together now, to win together and get through some tough times, so that will hopefully help us have a good season, “said Beckerman.