KW, Roosevelt, Midwest graduation rates jump, NCHS down

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – In total, the four high schools in Natrona County School District 2019 had a graduation rate of 80.3%.

The 2019 class in the county was 2.3% higher than the 2018 class, NCSD says.

Midwest High School recorded the largest jump from 64.3% to 83.3%. District officials have historically found that the lower number of students in the Midwest can cause year-to-year fluctuations in graduation rates.

Roosevelt High School saw its next increase with an increase from 8.8% to 44.2% in 2019. Roosevelt is the district’s alternative high school and was excluded from voluntary enrollment at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year.

Kelly Walsh High School’s graduation rate increased from 80.6% for the 2018 class to 85.3% for the 2019 class.

Natrona County High School was the only school in the district where graduation rates have dropped. According to the district, they fell from 84.4% to 81.6% punctuality in 2019.

“We are incredibly proud of our students, employees and school families,” said superintendent Steve Hopkins. “Increasing the NCSD graduation rate is a testament to the committed work of students, parents, teachers and staff. That’s 963 students who have high expectations of themselves, are committed to success, and put in the hard work and effort every day to achieve academic success. ”

The district said it shared the closing dates after the Wyoming Department of Education released them.

NCSD officials attribute the completion rate increase, at least in part, to some of the programs they offer.

“Over a decade ago, NCSD partnered with We Read and Wyoming Reads, two community organizations focused on early childhood literacy,” said Tanya Southerland, NCSD PR representative for early elementary classes. Studies have shown that there is a connection between literacy success in childhood and graduation. The importance of early elementary school students having fun reading and knowing about it is a common priority for the district and the community. “