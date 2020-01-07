Loading...

VIENNA – Conservative Sebastian Kurz was sworn in as Chancellor of Austria on Tuesday and completed a comeback after the collapse of his previous government as leader of a new and very different coalition with the Greens.

Kurz, 33, returned to the top job after seven months of absence. The cabinet sworn in by President Alexander Van der Bellen is the first in Austria with a female majority and marks the first time that the environmentalist Greens have entered the national government of the country.

The combination of the center-right People’s Party of Kurz and the Greens, traditional opponents, could be an example for other countries – in particular neighboring Germany, where polls suggest that a similar combination could come from the next election.

Kurz claims the title of the world’s youngest serving government leader of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, 34, who took office last month.

At the end of 2017, Kurz became chancellor for the first time at 31 and led a coalition with the extreme right-wing Freedom Party. Kurz pulled the plug in May when Heinz-Christian Strache, the then Freedom Party leader, offered favors to an alleged Russian investor.

The Parliament subsequently drove Kurz into a vote of no confidence. In recent months, Austria has been led by a non-partisan interim government under Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein.

The People’s Party and the Greens were the big winners of an election in September.

The corresponding press