Kurt Angle rejected UFC

Kurt Angle got into the pro-wrestling business faster than anyone else. After his Olympic days were over, there were plenty of offers for Angle.

In the end, Angle signed with WWE and later with Impact Wresting. In an interview with SE Scoops, Angle admitted to being offered several lucrative deals by UFC President Dana White.

“Dana White made a great offer,” said Angle. “He was really good to me. I spoke to him a few times and he was ready to speak to me.

“He gave me two separate deals and I resigned. I just knew I couldn’t make it. I knew that if I did I would embarrass myself. ‘

Angle quoted that his neck was rough after breaking it three times. The 1996 Olympic gold medalist felt that if he were medically fit, he would have won “the world title” at the UFC. He also did not want to leave his previous promotions without warning or embarrass himself in MMA.

Still, Angle was a huge hit with WWE and Impact Wrestling. delivers some of the best matches ever. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 and retired at WrestleMania 35.

Popular star probably misses WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania is a time of year when the biggest stars compete against each other. Unfortunately, Jeff Hardy is unlikely to travel to Florida.

According to PWInsider, Jeff has a new trial date for his DUI charges on April 6. This is a day after WrestleMania 36, ​​so the chances of it showing up are very slim.

2019 was not the best year for Jeff. After an injury, he returned shortly before WrestleMania 35 and ended up in the pre-show at Andre The Giant Battle Royal. With the lack of time to build a storyline, WWE booked Jeff and his older brother Matt Hardy.

A little later, Jeff suffered a knee injury that would take about six to nine months to fully recover. During his absence, Jeff got into trouble with the law again. He was arrested for public poisoning and later for DUI.

WWE has frozen Jeff’s contract because of the time he missed due to an injury. They also want the former WWE champion to improve his life before returning to work.

As we reported, Matt’s contract expired in about a month. The money is not a problem for Matt, but he wants to use his character better on television. Matt didn’t do much in 2019 and he usually lost the few games he worked on.

While Marty Scurll remains with Ring of Honor, it is likely that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) could make Matt the leader of the Dark Order stable.