Kurl: In Canada, the views on abortion and the end of life are far from fixed

Canada’s conservative party leader, Andrew Scheer, is speaking on Parliament Hill with his caucus on Friday. Conventional wisdom says he lost the election because of his social conservatism. But Tories are not the only Canadians who are torn apart about things like abortion or gay rights.

BLAIR GABLE / REUTERS

The federal government says it has received a massive response to a soon-to-be-closed consultation process to determine whether the legislation governing medical assistance in dying should be changed. As new polls from the Angus Reid Institute show, 80 percent of Canadians think it should be easier – and not harder – to end their lives with the help of a medical professional. It is therefore possible that this debate and the subsequent actions of the government have been resolved.

Yet tension remains at the crossroads where freedom of conscience and freedom of choice clash.

It is indeed true that the vast majority in this country seems comfortable with reducing end-of-life limitations, but previous polls also show that they do not believe (with the exception of Quebec) that individual doctors and nursing homes should be legally required to carry out such procedures if they object on religious grounds.

This apparent contradiction is also present in other questions about social values ​​that, according to some, lie behind us. For a passionate and not unimportant part of the population – often religiously oriented – they are anything but decided.

We see this conflict coming out on the political scene. Conventional wisdom now accepts that the outgoing conservative leader Andrew Scheer did not form a government in the last election, partly because of his refusal to march in Pride parades and his inability to reassure voters that he did not intend to abortion law. to feed. The reality, especially where CPC supporters are concerned, is much more complex.

The liberal and NDP institutions smugly look at the unrest that stands in the way of their political opponents, but must be careful.

When it comes to acceptance of the LGBTQ community, most Canadians (70 percent) say again that this is something we should work towards. The same number endorses Pride events as a vehicle to promote acceptance. The exception is among the ranks of conservative voters in the past, 60 percent of whom say that instead there must be more recognition for the importance of marriage between men and women, and that Pride events reflect values ​​that they find offensive.

Thus, when conservative Richard Decarie claims that homosexuality is a choice, it is rejected by the other hopeful leaders of the party. But when he says that his position has support within the party, he is not wrong.

Regarding another division, the discussion about legislation restricting access to abortion in Canada (this country is one of the few countries that does not have a specific law governing the procedure), more than two-thirds of the CPC voters in the past (68 percent) is on the side of terminating terminations in the third quarter.

It places the party in a difficult position. Although many recognize the urgent need to recruit more voters from the center, this would risk losing a large proportion of their own supporters who reject much of what the center stands for and have found a home under the blue tent.

The liberal and NDP institutions smugly look at the unrest that stands in the way of their political opponents, but must be careful. In particular with regard to abortion, important segments of their own bases (39 percent of former liberal voters, 36 percent of new democrats in the past) support legislation that also limits abortions in the long term.

Although politics is the lens through which we see these clashes, it really comes down to a matter of religious belief. Those who identify themselves as practicing a religion are much more likely to place themselves firmly on the small and large “c” conservative side of the gap. Many may have voted liberal or NDP in the past, but the migration of these social values ​​parties has made the conservative party a safe place to hold and embrace more traditional views.

What happens in a country where freedom of religion is anchored in the Charter of Rights, clashes with the right to end a life or end a pregnancy with the right of others to follow their religious conscience?

The answers go deeper than politics. But for now, politicians and their strategists are addicted to the politicization of these important questions, as a result of which not only our society, but also individuals are in conflict and destroyed. Until we can stop bringing the political bat to these issues, the tension remains.

Shachi Kurl is the executive director of the Angus Reid Institute, a national non-profit research institution.