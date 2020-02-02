Kuo: iPhone shipments in the first quarter drop 10% due to corona virus, Q2 uncertain

Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today released a new report that accurately predicts how much corona virus will affect iPhone shipments in the current quarter and how this could impact the entire smartphone market in the first half of the year.

As the situation around coronavirus has developed in recent weeks, we have heard from various analysts forecasts of complications that Apple could see with the iPhone SE 2/9, which is expected in the spring, and the iPhone 11 production. However, most forecasts so far have been general warnings of how the virus could slow iPhone production.

Today, Ming-Chi Kuo is starting with a note that contains a concrete forecast, since according to his “latest survey, the iPhone offer is affected by the corona virus”, iPhone deliveries fell by 10% for the quarter. This puts Kuo’s iPhone shipments at 36 to 40 million for this quarter.

Looking to the future, he notes that the second quarter of 2020 (Apple’s third quarter) is difficult to predict depending on how the coronavirus epidemic will develop.

Last week Kuo launched new Apple products expected this year, including a wireless charger, AirTag, and over-ear headphones. However, he pointed out that coronavirus could delay launch.

Yesterday we learned that Apple closed all retail stores and corporate offices in mainland China due to the Corona virus by February 9. Time will tell if the closings will go beyond this date.

Other factors that are slowing global smartphone sales are the U.S.-China trade war and the fact that the demand for 5G smartphone replacements is below brand expectations. Overall, smartphone shipments in China declined by up to 60% during the New Year holidays, with Kuo forecasting a difficult first half of 2020, especially for Chinese companies.

