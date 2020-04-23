Kuo expects ‘AirPods Pro Lite’ to be Beats, AirPods 3 and AirPods Professional 2 as quickly as following 12 months [U]

Update: Kuo has issued an update to his report, stating that AirPods 3 will go into mass manufacturing through the 1st 50 % of 2021, not the to start with fifty percent of 2020. We have up-to-date our piece beneath as nicely.

Trustworthy Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a new investor observe nowadays focused on Apple’s rising AirPods enterprise. According to the analyst, Apple’s around-ear headphones will enter mass production sometime this summertime. There are also new AirPods and AirPods Pro on the way.

Apple’s in excess of-ear headphones are expected to be out there afterwards this year with a special magnetic design. Kuo states that the high-conclusion headphones will enter mass generation in mid-2020, which suggests a release in late summertime or early slide.

This follows a report from Bloomberg very last 7 days, which claimed that Apple’s more than-ear headphones will feature swappable magnetic sections. Apple is stated to have made at the very least two variations of the headphones, one particular applying leather-based fabrics and yet another with lighter resources additional suited to health and fitness use instances.

In the meantime, Kuo also expects third-technology AirPods to enter mass generation all through the first fifty percent of 2021. These AirPods are predicted to change to a production procedure which is very similar to the present AirPods Pro, but other facts are not known at this level. It is envisioned that the exterior design and style will keep roughly the very same, even though.

Apple released AirPods 2 just in excess of a calendar year ago, bringing the new H1 chip, wireless charging case, and fingers-absolutely free Siri. AirPods Professional were then produced in Oct with a new in-ear design and style and sound cancellation.

Kuo provides that second-era AirPods Pro will enter mass manufacturing late in 2021 or early 2022. Yet again, facts here are not known, but it is noteworthy that we’re far more than a yr absent from new AirPods Professional at this issue.

Kuo also casts doubt on expectations for a “new AirPods model” coming in the 2nd half of 2020. Resources these types of as Digitimes have reported that “AirPods Pro Lite” earbuds are coming this year, but Kuo says these are “more probably to be” a new Beats model than AirPods.

What do you assume of this report? Do you have any hopes for 3rd-era AirPods? Let us know down in the feedback.

Examine far more AirPods news:

FTC: We use earnings earning vehicle affiliate inbound links. Extra.

Examine out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple information:

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=mTs1e5jsCIo