Kuo describes the effects of corona viruses on iPhone 9 and iPhone 12 production, Foxconn uncertainty

Local Chinese authorities deny a report yesterday saying they told Foxconn that iPhone manufacturing factories could not open on February 10 as planned. Reuters reports today that the Shenzhen authorities are still conducting controls and have yet to make a final decision. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today released a new investor announcement that describes the effects of the corona virus on Apple’s production.

Yesterday’s report came from Nikkei and claimed that public health experts had inspected Foxconn factories to determine that the facilities were “at high risk of coronavirus infection”. This made the facilities unsuitable for restarting production, the report said.

However, in a statement sent to WeChat today, the Longhua district in Shenzhen stated that the Nikkei report is not true and no final decision has been made. Public health experts are said to still conduct controls at Foxconn facilities. As soon as every facility is cleared, the company can start production again.

The thousands of workers who work at Foxconn’s factories are required to wear masks, undergo temperature controls, and adhere to a safe food system, the statement said. “We will communicate the situation of the resumption of production to the public in good time,” she added.

However, Foxconn seems to trust local authorities that will allow production to resume. Reuters cites a “source familiar with the matter” and says that “tens of thousands of workers” have already returned to the region and are waiting for production to resume on February 10th.

In a statement this morning, Foxconn confirmed that it was waiting to receive recommendations from local authorities before proceeding. “We have not received requests from our customers to restart production earlier than recommended by local authorities,” the company told Reuters.

If the stoppage extends to a second week, Foxconn could see a “big” production effect, which would also affect Apple, according to Reuters. Apple said “the wellbeing of our teams, suppliers, and customers is top priority across China.” The opening of the Apple stores in China is currently scheduled for February 15.

In the meantime, the reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with a new investor certificate today. According to Kuo, Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant is the most critical iPhone manufacturing location, focusing on the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2 / iPhone 9. Work was scheduled to resume on February 2, but has been delayed by at least a week since then.

The Shenzhen Foxconn plant is responsible for the development of the 2020 iPhones, and according to Kuo, the development team has not stopped working for the Chinese New Year holidays. The rest of the facility should come back on February 10, but Kuo says this has been known for at least another week.

Meanwhile, Pegatron’s Shanghai plant, which is responsible for iPhone 11 production and iPhone redevelopment for 2020, resumed operations on February 3. Pegatron’s Kushan facility is responsible for iPhone 9 production and should resume operations on February 10, delayed by “at least a few days.”

Kuo does not make any concrete shipping forecasts in this investor note, as “there are still many uncertainties”. However, he warns that the outbreak of the corona virus may result in delays in the delivery of new products and unexpectedly low iPhone sales.

