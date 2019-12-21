Kunek and Flames eliminate Flyers understaffing

Loading...

The Southside Flyers were deprived of two of their best players and the University of Sydney Flames took full advantage of them at Dandenong Stadium on Saturday night.

Flyers captain Jenna O & # 39; Hea and WNBA center Mercedes Russell were both sidelined with minor injuries due to their two victories at Canberra last Sunday, and their teammates couldn't cover them, losing 86-79 as Flames star Alice Kunek fired. with 27 points and 11 rebounds.

Bec Cole, on the left, goes to the basket. Credit: Mick Connolly

Injuries hit the Flames hard at the start of the season, while a tough road calendar also cost them a few losses, but with point guard Tahlia Tupaea (11 points) and Ally Wilson (12 points, nine assists) , Jessica Kuster (11 points) and Kunek in form, the Flames (6-8) can compete with anyone and are on the edge of the top four.

But another key Sydney player faces a sideline after striker Colleen Planeta fell, kneeling in the final minutes. The former Hume City Broncos star had 20 points and was among the best on his team. Planeta and the medical staff seemed very worried in helping her to get to the locker room.