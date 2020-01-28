Kudos to Tar Heels senior lineman Jason Strowbridge

The UNC football program was well represented at the 2020 Senior Bowl as Tar Heels’ senior defensive end, Jason Strowbridge, surprised the audience with his speed and skill.

Defensive end of seniors from the University of North Carolina Jason Strowbridge continues to impress viewers with his speed, athleticism, and general feeling for the game of football. He was praised for his appearance at Senior Bowl Training last week and for the subsequent game on Saturday.

Between scouts and trainers, the number of people using the potential of Strowbridge at the next level is increasing. A Tampa Buccaneers representative recently criticized the players who attended the Senior Bowl celebrations last week and named Strowbridge one of the event’s top players.

“. , , Another great surprise was Jason Strowbridge of the North Team at the University of North Carolina, ”said Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com. “I’m not sure if anyone helped his design more than Strowbridge. Strowbridge, a fairly unknown acquaintance from Mobile, looked like a man among the boys. It was a pleasure to watch his individual battles. His hands were good and his Speed ​​was even better. Strowbridge also played the ball and recorded several rounds in practice. He has consistently won against good talent throughout the week. “

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound lineman had a terrific senior season at Chapel Hill, during which he had 45 duels – including 27 one-player duels – 6.5 duels for defeats, three sacks and the top three for the Atlantic Coast conference put together fumble recoveries. He also blocked two kicks, a defended pass and a forced fumble. He was subsequently appointed to the third All-ACC selection team.

He was also selected to take part in the State Farm 2020 All-Star Football Challenge at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. If Strowbridge does as well at the All Star event as it does at the Senior Bowl, it will be interesting to see how much more his draft stick rises. With a good performance there and with the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine, he was able to work in a very favorable draft position until the end of April.

