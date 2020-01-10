Kruse finally gets the respect he always deserves

Loading...

Loading

He has always been a very talented player, but Australian fans have often treated him with ambivalence. I am happy to greet him when he does something well, but jump on him quickly and make him a scapegoat when things go wrong, especially when he plays for the national team.

In Russia, this was the case at the 2018 World Cup, when Kruse – who had missed the 2014 tournament due to an injury – was used as a whipping boy by social media fans who were frustrated by her conservatism under Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk and her failure from the group stage.

Kruse was threatened with violence and abuse and his family had to close their Facebook account. It was something that shocked his teammates as much as Kruse and says a lot about the toxicity of social media and its effects on the players.

The fact that he is praised shows the volatility of the followers; The fact that he grappled with it and grew stronger speaks volumes about his mental strength and ability to play the game.

Kruse celebrates a goal with Victory fans

If someone has doubts about their clear conscience, a gap in their CV will dispel their illusions.

Kruse scored a goal for his 19-year-old debut for Brisbane Roar in October 2007 when he scored the winning goal on his birthday.

After a difficult time in his hometown, when his future was under a cloud after an argument at a nightclub, Victory’s then coach Ernie Merrick threw him a lifeline. Merrick realized that Kruse’s skill, pace, and skill could play a key role in trying to revive a team that had won two A-League championships at the time.

From Victory he moved to Germany, where he spent most of his career playing for Fortuna Dusseldorf before starting his big career with Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.

Those who are not familiar with German football may not know what a big deal it was: Bayer ended up in the top four in the German elite in Kruse’s first three seasons.

Although he didn’t play as many games as he wanted – the curse of sacrum and other ailments on his fragile body have always limited his playing time – he was still part of a high-quality squad that any club team in the world could have gotten a decent one Test.

During his time at Bayer, he fought for first place in the team against Heung-Min Son, Tottenham’s Korean superstar. So the season was always an issue, even if he was in top form – which he was often not.

But coach of the caliber Holger Osieck – the Socceroos boss who selected him and then played him as an exciting youngster in the Australian team of 2011, who was beaten only in extra time in the final of the Asian Cup in Qatar – Ange Postecoglou and van Marwijk never hesitated to have him in their national formations when they were responsible.

Kruse was an Asian Cup winner in 2015 with Postecoglou, but was able to leave the final 20 minutes before the end due to an ankle injury at the end of the season.

Loading

The 31-year-old Kruse is back where his career really started. To his great disappointment, he was injured at the start of the campaign and only came back from the bench in the sixth round against Sydney.

Since then, however, he’s been an outstanding player who scored the only goal of the game against Perth when he first started and has ever played in Victory’s last four games.

Kruse is only happy to be able to show what he can do when he is fit and shoots. “My career has always been marked by injuries. I missed the first seven or eight games right from the start. It’s the first time I’ve played five full games in a row,” he emphasizes.

“Since I first did my ACL, I can’t imagine how many times I’ve played five full games in a row.

“I have a lot of work to do, I’m 31 years old and therefore no longer a young child. I sometimes miss a session here and there, especially after the game, to get my body under control and keep it going.”

Michael Lynch is the chief soccer reporter for The Age and also reports on motorsport and horse racing

Most seen in sports

Loading