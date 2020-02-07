Kroningsstraat | Has Ken Barlow left Corrie for good?

Coronation Street broadcast its 10,000th episode on Friday, February 7, 2020 and it caused an emotional viewing experience when a resident decided it was time to pack his bags.

Absolutely no one expected Ken Barlow (William Roache) to come to the difficult solution that his time at the Cobbles had ended.

He has lived in Number 1 Coronation Street for most of his life, but as the credits rolled during the historic 10,000th episode, the man in the very first episode of Corrie in 1960 insisted on leaving with his girlfriend, Claudia Colby (Rula Lenska).

However, we are pleased to reveal that this is not the last time you see Ken on the ITV soap opera.

Actor William will return, but in future episodes Ken and Claudia will see a new life in Still Waters Luxury retirement complex.

And in Weatherfield, the drama continues while Tracy and Peter Barlow argue about who can live in Ken’s house.

On February 10, Claudia and Ken will tell the family the news about their decision to live with Still Waters – and Tracy immediately sets out to win his home.

Peter then takes part in the fight as they both try to get the famous home for a knockdown prize.

Ken despaires about his struggling family, but all he does is confirm his decision to go further and live a peaceful life in Still Waters.

Moreover, he discovers that his friends Norris and Freda already love their lives in the retirement home, but the path to relaxation does not go smoothly when he gets hit with resident Charles (Michael Elwyn).

Will Ken and Claudia enjoy their new life or will they find they just miss Coronation Street too much?

Coronation Street’s Ken Barlow (ITV ARCHIVE)

Speaking of the huge storyline, William said: “This is a big decision for Ken, but in some ways he thinks it is now or never. He has lived all his life in the same street and for the most part in the same house.

“He feels that he has the chance to leave with Martha on the ship, but he let her go. Part of him regretted it. He does not want to make the same mistake again and Claudia is very convincing. Filming the last scene of the episode was very moving, only Ken and Eccles and the boulders.

“He breaks the news to the family next week and they are surprised, but soon Peter and Tracy start bickering about who will get the first refusal from the house. We have already started filming at the pension complex and I really enjoy it, it always feels different when we film away from the street.

“It seems fitting that Ken make this decision in the 10,000th episode, but it will be strange not to film in number 1 after all this time.”

