Kristen Bell just wore a neon green jumpsuit to the Critics' Choice Awards

Kristen Bell did not hold back this year when it came to her Critics’ Choice Awards!

The actress chose a striking neon green jumpsuit designed by Cong Tri. The look had a high neckline, wide tailor-made legs and a cape with one shoulder. The actress posed playfully with the cape on the red carpet to show it off.

Bell combined the bold jumpsuit with perfectly matched neon green pumps. She wore her blonde lob in a sleek, straight look that she blinded with a pair of drop-shaped Forevermark diamond earrings. As for her beauty, Bell chose a pink shade with warm pink tones on her eyelids, cheeks, and lips.

The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards are an exciting evening for Bell as she is honored with the #SeeHer Award during the show. The prize is a tribute to women who make changes to the entertainment industry and violate standards. Previous winners of the # SeeHer Award include Viola Davis and Gal Gadot.

Do you want to deliver exclusive famous fashion content directly to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest fashion news about celebrities, photos of the red carpet, face-offs and more!

View Bell’s daring neon green Critics ’Choice look below: