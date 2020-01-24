Kris Letang's son Alex takes over the media and steals the show

ST. LOUIS – Kris Letangthe son of Alex stole the show during Letang’s media availability before the 2020 NHL All-Star Game Skills Competition.

Letang sat on his podium on Friday after walking the red carpet and pulled Alex to his lap. Alex announced that he was “excited to see the hockey players and my dad” during the All-Star Weekend, then he took over:

Alex said he “already plays hockey, but not in the NHL but still plays hockey”. He said he wanted to play in the NHL one day and play defense for the Penguins.

“I’m going to take my father’s place,” he said. “If my father still plays, I take someone else’s place. Otherwise, I take my father’s place. My father will make the password and I will just enter. He already did, so I would have the same password. “

Alex was asked what number he would wear in the NHL.

“I would wear 58 if my father did not play,” he said. “If Crosby stops playing, I’ll be Crosby’s number.”

Letang laughs, “He knows he’s already better than me!” and asked Alex if he wanted to wear 87 more than he wanted to wear 58.

“I don’t want to be 58 anymore, but if my father still plays, I’ll be 87,” said Alex.

Alex then whispered to his father in French that he was allowed to speak now, and Letang was asked to say what he felt at the All-Star Game.

“It’s great,” said Letang. “Honestly, we came with our family last year. This year, we made the trip with Alex and it’s already interesting.”

Alex has returned.

“Because my mom didn’t want to come to the All-Star Game with her little sister,” said Alex. “The little sister was screaming, and I really wanted to (go). So my mother decided to go when I am on the plane with my father on the Pittsburgh Penguins plane.”

We then asked Letang how cool it was to be captain of the All-Star Game for the first time.

“Uh,” Alex started.

“You are back?” Letang laughs. “You are back!”

“I was glad my father’s name is captain,” said Alex. “So I decided to go to the all-star game to see our captain. I wanted to see everything about them, the captains, what they do. I really know that my father was called captain because I heard about it. I really wanted to see my father play. “

Alex then explained why he decided to attend the match:

“I’m really excited to see the hockey players from Florida, the Sharks, Nashville and the Pittsburgh Penguins, because these are my favorite teams. Kings, that will make me happy. These are the teams I really like. I love it so much that I wanted to see them for the All-Stars. “

“He will speak until tomorrow,” said Letang.

“I like the way there are a lot of teams and the Pittsburgh Penguins,” said Alex.

Alex concluded the availability by shouting to those who looked at the house.

“I just wanted to say hello to my friends, they see me on TV,” he said. “This is the first time. Hi guys.”

