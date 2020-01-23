KRIS BOYD had a great fight over Leigh Griffiths on Wednesday evening after Celtic’s 3-1 win over Kilmarnock.

The striker scored and made a silent sign to the expert who has been predicting his downfall for some time. Instead of folding his hands while Leigh tries to overcome his mental health and fitness problems, Boyd instead rattled bitterly and an impeccable chatter.

Hammering Kris Boyd @ Leighgriff09 on @ScotlandSky is a joke. 34 matches in 135 league matches because he left the game due to mental health problems. NOT because he wasn’t training. How should players be more open about problems? #CelticFC pic.twitter.com/t2nHs5N7sP

– James Mckenna (@thejamesmckenna) January 22, 2020

Boyd rages that Leigh only played 34 times in 135 games since Rodgers came in and Lennon took over. Let’s ignore the fact that he is trying to make the player step back because of his mental illness and point out that those statistics are terribly wrong.

@Benthetim on Twitter was happy to correct the unfortunate and bitter expert.

If Sky Sports has EVERYTHING to them, he will not be an expert in a Celtic game in the future. Lack of class, brains and stink of bitterness.

He also told Leigh that he shouldn’t focus on the experts while he celebrates, but focus on himself … well.

Focus on your own game and don’t worry about experts – Kris boyd pic.twitter.com/Ghz0GHMOqe

– CeltsAreHere (@HereCelts) January 22, 2020

Should we say more about his agenda?