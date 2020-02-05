Kreider returns, sparks Rangers to a 5-3 win over Maple Leafs | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Kreider returned to the line-up after missing Monday’s loss to Dallas. Kreider was accidentally hit in the head by Zibanejad’s knee during Saturday’s victory in Detroit.

Kreider, who becomes an unlimited free agent at the end of the season, is a candidate who will be traded within a few weeks on the competition deadline.

Bound 1-1 late in the first period, the Rangers scored two quick goals to stun the Leafs.

First, Kreider won a draw in the Toronto zone and Zibanejad tore a wrist shot past Hutchinson for his 21st of the season at 5:18 PM.

Then at the next confrontation, Zibanejad won the draw and Kreider left with the puck and defended Justin Holl and skated to the net and defeated Hutchinson with a backhand for his 19th at 5:24 PM.

The franchise record for the fastest two goals is 4 seconds, set by Martin St. Louis and Rick Nash on October 19, 2014.

Matthews scored his second goal of the game and his 39th of the season on the power play at 4:32 of the third to bring it to 4-3. But McKegg scored an empty-netter to give the Leafs their second consecutive loss.

Trailing 3-1 after the first, the Maple Leafs scored late in the second period. After continuing pressure in the Rangers zone, Matthews sent a backhand to the net that defeated Shesterkin at 4:56 PM.

The Rangers regained their lead with two goals just 34 seconds later. Hutchinson briefly lost his stick and while trying to recover, Buchnevich scored his 11th of the season at 17:30 to make it 4-2.

Coming from the blown lead against the Panthers, the Maple Leafs opened the score against the Rangers.

Holl sent a pass to William Nylander, who shot a shot on the net. Tavares hit an open net during the rebound and scored his 20th of the season at 7:36. Tavares has scored at least 20 goals in each of its 11 seasons.

The Rangers responded a short time later.

Tony DeAngelo sent a pass from the right faceoff circle that Chytil slid into the net at 8:50 for his 12th to tie it in at 1-1.

COMMENTS: 2002 Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater Sarah Hughes was present. … Frederik Gauthier, Martin Marincin were scratched by the leaves. … Alexandar Georgiev, Brendan Smith were scratched for the Rangers.

NEXT ONE

Maple Leafs: Host Anaheim on Friday evening.

Rangers: Host Buffalo on Friday night in the third game of a home stand with four games.

___

For more coverage of AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Simmi Buttar, The Associated Press