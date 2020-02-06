Kreider returns, Rangers sparks the victory over Maple Leafs

NEW YORK – Chris Kreider gave the Rangers a big boost on his return from an absence of one game.

Kreider and Mika Zibanejad scored in a period of 6 seconds late in the first period and the New York Rangers won a 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday evening.

Kreider and Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists, and Filip Chytil and Greg McKegg also scored for the Rangers. Rookie goalkeeper Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves to win for the fourth time in five starts this season.

Kreider returned to the line-up after missing Monday’s loss to Dallas. Kreider was accidentally hit in the head by Zibanejad’s knee during Saturday’s victory in Detroit.

“Every time you lose a player like Kreids, you will notice and you will notice when he returns,” said Zibanejad.

Kreider, who becomes an unlimited free agent at the end of the season, is a candidate who will be traded within a few weeks on the competition deadline.

“I thought all three of those guys were really good tonight,” Rangers coach David Quinn said about his sales.

“I thought Kreider was returning from a scary incident and missed one game, gave him a lot of praise for staging, really going where he left off had no rust.”

Auston Matthews had two goals and John Tavares also scored and added an assist for the Maple Leafs, who are in a tight race for a play-off spot in the Eastern Conference.

“I thought we had a good start, but we continue to have these resting points during the game,” Matthews said. “We just don’t play at our best.”

Backup goalkeeper Michael Hutchinson, who had won his previous four starts, had 30 saves for Toronto. Starter Frederik Andersen left the loss of Monday with a neck injury to Florida. The Maple Leafs blew a 3-1 third point lead and lost 5-3 to the Panthers.

After the game, the Leafs acquired Jack Campbell and sent Kyle Clifford of the Los Angeles Kings forward by Trevor Moore, Columbus’s third round pick in the 2020 version and a conditional third round pick in 2021.

Bound 1-1 late in the first period, the Rangers scored two quick goals to stun the Leafs.

First, Kreider won a draw in the Toronto zone and Zibanejad tore a wrist shot past Hutchinson for his 21st of the season at 5:18 PM.

Then at the next confrontation, Zibanejad won the draw and Kreider left with the puck and defended Justin Holl and skated to the net and defeated Hutchinson with a backhand for his 19th at 5:24 PM.

“We immediately get two faceoffs that we no longer live in,” said coach Sheldon Keefe of Maple Leafs. “They happen: scared, scared. It goes (from) 2-1, we can do that, 3-1 is tough. So that was a big moment.”

The franchise record for the fastest two goals is 4 seconds, set by Martin St. Louis and Rick Nash on October 19, 2014.

Matthews scored his second goal of the game and his 39th of the season on the power play at 4:32 of the third to bring it to 4-3. But McKegg scored an empty-netter to give the Leafs their second consecutive loss.

Trailing 3-1 after the first, the Maple Leafs scored late in the second period. After continuing pressure in the Rangers zone, Matthews sent a backhand to the net that defeated Shesterkin at 4:56 PM.

The Rangers regained their lead with two goals just 34 seconds later. Hutchinson briefly lost his stick and while trying to recover, Buchnevich scored his 11th of the season at 17:30 to make it 4-2.

Coming from the blown lead against the Panthers, the Maple Leafs opened the score against the Rangers.

Holl sent a pass to William Nylander, who shot a shot on the net. Tavares hit an open net during the rebound and scored his 20th of the season at 7:36. Tavares has scored at least 20 goals in each of its 11 seasons.

The Rangers responded a short time later.

Tony DeAngelo sent a pass from the right faceoff circle that Chytil slid into the net at 8:50 for his 12th to tie it in at 1-1.

“We have kept it simple tonight,” said Kreider. “We worked for each other. It’s a recipe that we can include in most games, regardless of who we play.”

COMMENTS: 2002 Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater Sarah Hughes was present. … Frederik Gauthier, Martin Marincin were scratched by the leaves. … Alexandar Georgiev, Brendan Smith were scratched for the Rangers.

NEXT ONE:

Maple Leafs: Host Anaheim on Friday evening.

Rangers: Host Buffalo on Friday night in the third game of a home stand with four games.