Krave embraces vegetable craze with new jerky product

Dive overview:

Krave has introduced two types of vegetable jerky and two flavors of pork rind. The Texas-based protein snack maker, owned by Hershey, said the new products will be available on the shelves and online this month.

The vegetable jerky – the company’s first meatless product – contains peas and broad beans, providing 8 grams of protein per serving. It comes in Smoked Chipotle and Korean BBQ flavors, Krave said in a release. The pork rind is made with hormone-free pork and is available in the Chili Lime and Al Pastor Taco varieties.

Jimmy McClain, brand manager at Krave, said in the release that consumers are looking for additional plant-based products for more snack occasions. They also adopt specialized diets such as keto and paleo, he noted, and these new products offer more customized portable snacks.

Dive Insight:

This is Krave’s first trip to vegetable jerky, and the company hopes that the new product will be attractive to flexitarians and those who want more vegetable food in their diet. That hope also fueled the debut of Kellogg’s Leaf Jerky, a soy-based snack with 80 calories and 11 grams of protein per serving.

Other vegetable jerky products with sun-dried tomatoes, eggplant, apples and even pineapples have appeared on the shelves – all on the market as healthier, non-GMO and vegan alternatives to traditional jerky beef.

Krave seems to take a different turn by offering both vegetable and meat snacks, although the company comes from a foundation in gourmet meat and poultry products. Although it uses peas and broad beans for its new jerky, Krave strives for a taste and texture similar to its meat products by using the same patented manufacturing process.

This positioning fits in well with Hershey’s current direction, which has been aggressively expanded to include snacks outside of its core candy activities by M&A. The protein bar maker recently bought One Brands for $ 397 million. After the Pennsylvania-based CPG maker Krave acquired about $ 220 million in 2015, the jerky maker started innovating with better-for-you snacks with proteins, dried fruit and quinoa and also a stick with proteins, sweet potatoes or whole beans.

It is likely that the market will see even more of these vegetable, jerky snacks due to the overall push away from conventional products of animal origin. According to SPINS data commissioned by The Good Food Institute, the US vegetable shake market reached $ 3.9 million for the year ending April 2019.

Although plant-based options are becoming increasingly popular, conventional, jerky products do not disappear quickly. Meat snacks today are one of the fastest growing categories in snack foods due to their high protein content and intriguing flavors, while at the same time providing a fast energy hit for the snacker on the move. The revenue from jerky amounted to $ 1 billion in 2017, and according to project NOSH, the market is expected to grow by 4.2% year on year until 2022.

Krave’s pork rind product could attract a different type of consumer than the vegetable jerky because of its meat-based status. They are more likely to appeal to consumers who are looking for crunchy snacks without carbohydrates and people who may be flexible in their food choices.

Since Krave powdered pork rind as hormone-free and made from all-natural pork, that combination could tie in with what The Wall Street Journal called a “golden age” last year of gourmet pork rinds made with high-quality ingredients such as human-bred pork and Himalayan pink salt. This debut, along with the vegetable jerky, shows that Hershey is aware of the trends that affect the wider food space, and how Krave’s offer should expand to address more consumer preferences.