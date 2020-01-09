Kraft Heinz appoints Campbell Soup snacks chief as American head of the company

Loading...

Carlos Abrams-Rivera will be the new US zone president of Kraft Heinz from 3 February, the company announced. In this role, Abrams-Rivera will lead all business activities in the United States, the largest business area of ​​the mega company.

Abrams-Rivera comes to Kraft Heinz from Campbell Soup, where he spent five years. He recently served as president of Campbell Snacks, a division that the company founded in 2018 as it expanded to the snacking empire with the acquisition of Snyder’s-Lance.

In a release announcing the appointment of Abrams-Rivera, Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio said that this position is a “hugely important role. I am confident that Carlos is the visionary leader we need to To help American company move forward at this time of transformation, “he said. “Carlos has successfully implemented a strategic approach to reinvigorating brands and has a strong track record of growing companies with a focus on consumers to consistently generate strong business results.”

Hiring Abrams-Rivera is a huge win for Kraft Heinz – and a huge loss for Campbell Soup.

The role of President of the American Zone at Kraft Heinz has been fulfilled since Patricio took over the helm of the company in July, and it is a role that he fulfills as he tried to change the company. With Abrams-Rivera, Kraft Heinz has found someone who is an experienced change agent, as well as someone with deep experience at Kraft Heinz.

At Campbell Soup, Abrams-Rivera started as president of Pepperidge Farm, the long-standing snack department that makes brands such as Goldfish crackers and Milano cookies. He helped innovate the iconic crackers, add new flavors and varieties and preserve the profitability of the brand.

Abrams-Rivera was a natural choice to be the first head of the snack department of the New Jersey company, a position created after the $ 4.9 billion purchase of Campbell Soup in snack giant Snyder’s-Lance in 2017. Before this During the takeover, snacks accounted for less than a third of the company’s turnover. After that, snacks were responsible for almost half of the turnover. In the release of Campbell Soup that announced Abrams-Rivera’s departure, the company said it was the nation’s number 3 snack company.

“We want to continue rewriting Campbell’s story and now know we can do that with real snacking expertise at the mall,” Abrams-Rivera told Food Dive a few months after the acquisition. “It’s a huge transformation if you think Campbell is almost a 150-year-old company, then it suddenly turns to where the center of this company is going.”

Abrams-Rivera was a capable leader of that transition and brought the company a solid growth in snacks, while other segments saw difficulties. In the company’s most recent profit report, snack sales were worth $ 1 billion with a growth rate of 2%, while total business revenue fell by 1%. According to a transcript from the investor call the day of the report, Campbell Soup CEO Mark Clouse said that snack consumption grew by 4% in the quarter, while the company’s “power brands” – Goldfish, Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse, Milano, Kettle, Cape Cod, Lance, Snyder’s or Hanover, late July and Pretzel Crisps – grew 6%.

Because snacks helped stabilize Campbell Soup’s balance sheet and financial outlook, the prospects for the company’s long-term outlook have also shifted. Earlier this week, Third Point LLC from activist investor Daniel Loeb sold many of its shares in the company, according to official documents. In the summer of 2018, the investment firm took a 7% stake in the company, causing analysts to wonder what changes Loeb and his company would try to make. With the sale of this week, the stake of Third Point scales back to 4.4%.

At Kraft Heinz, Patricio needs a dedicated and competent C-suite behind him if he wants to make 2020 a comeback year for the iconic company. Almost the whole of 2019 was full of bad business news. In February, the company recorded a value of $ 15.4 billion on the value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands and announced an investigation into the accounting and auditing policy for purchasing by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The share price of Kraft Heinz immediately fell by 28% and the company has been trying to climb out of that gap ever since.

Patricio, who was named CEO of Kraft Heinz in April, has given priority to growing the company’s iconic brands through consumer understanding, efficiency improvement and creating more premium value for consumers. In his most recent profit call in October, Patricio said that Kraft Heinz is on the right track, but there is still a way to go.

Although Kraft Heinz is known for taking on most of his senior positions internally, Abrams-Rivera is no stranger to the company. He started his career at the former Kraft Foods, from 1998 to 2012 in various roles. He led the development of brands in the cheese, enhancer, frozen pizza and Oscar Mayer companies, according to the release of Kraft Heinz. He also held executive positions including senior vice president of marketing and strategy for developing markets, vice president of savory snacks from Nabisco and vice president of global cookie brands.

When Mondelez left Kraft in 2012, Abrams-Rivera remained with the snack brands. Under Mondelez, where he worked until 2015, he held positions as president of chewing gum and candy for Latin America, senior vice president for global drinks and senior vice president of marketing and strategy for emerging markets.

Because Kraft Heinz strives to remain relevant through research and development, launching new products under iconic brands and optimizing the supply chain, there is much that needs to be done to return to its peak. Patricio has repeatedly promised that a comprehensive plan to rectify the company will be presented in the first months of this year. Improving US performance is vital to Kraft Heinz’s success, and it is clear that Abrams-Rivera is an important part of Patricio’s plan.