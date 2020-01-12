Kovalchuk's slipping OT winner the feel-good goal of the Canadiens season

OTTAWA – Ilya Kovalchuk was waiting to hit the air with TVA Sports ’Renaud Lavoie after his overtime goal to break an eight-game winless streak for the Montreal Canadiens when he opened his eyes with Marc Bergevin.

The smiles on their faces can illuminate the sky.

Two minutes later Kovalchuk walked past Hockey Night in the line-up of Canada outside the visiting dressing room in the Canadian Tire Center, opened the door and the Canadiens broke out. “Kovy! Kovy! Kovy! ‘They cried, slamming the banks to reinforce their blows.

Techno music blared, the laughter was audible on top and the first 18-day victory was enjoyed and enjoyed just a few precious minutes before the room was opened to the media.

“It feels absolutely good, it was a long time ago,” said Canadian’s captain Shea Weber before offering this sobering thought: “Now we have to keep running it, otherwise it can go the other way.”

The Canadiens have no illusion that this victory meant something more than the others they won this season. When goalkeeper Carey Price said afterwards that “winning solves all problems,” he referred to the vote in the room – and certainly not suggesting that the current status of Montreal in the Eastern Conference suddenly seems tasty after a 2-1 win over an Ottawa Senators team that was four points behind Montreal and had lost six times in a row.

But yes, if the Canadians seemed overjoyed when Kovalchuk – the 36-year-old whose NHL career hung on spider’s side before signing a two-way penny on the dollar with a desperate, injured Montreal team – came down left side of the ice, cut in the middle and a wrist shot with Marcus Hogberg’s glove, it’s because they were.

“It’s much better than losing,” said Price, who made 41 saves and was only beaten during a game that bumped teammate Matthew Peca in his net.

About that: Peca took a shot once for a quality score that Hogberg closed, and then he booked it back to his end of the ice rink to prevent Drake Batherson from cutting into the middle of the ice and getting a shot that could potentially couple the game with less than seven minutes left in the third period.

Can you imagine what it felt like for him – playing in his first game since he suffered a knee injury on December 10 – to make a good game and still have his team cost a crucial goal? His team, who had blown the third period in consecutive games and essentially lost each of the last eight by a goal (in two of Montreal’s losses over their slip, their opponents scored empty-netters)?

“I think that’s just a sort of description of how the last few games went,” said Canadiens ahead of Ryan Poehling, who played a big hand in shutting down the Ottawa power play three times in the third period.

“But I think it was different in how we reacted to it,” Poehling continued. “It’s not about what happens to you, it’s how you respond to it.”

When you think of the last three weeks in Montreal – the misery that comes with so many losses and the downright depression that comes with an unassailable effort that is repeatedly not rewarded – you cannot say that the Canadians did not respond well.

They stood up and took responsibility, never abandoned, and they stayed together.

And then there is this that says a lot about this group: Kovalchuk seemed rather moved when he spoke about how openly he has been embraced since he touched this epic storm halfway through.

“It’s a great atmosphere in this dressing room,” said the Russian. “I said that from the first minute I entered. The boys (were) incredible (with me).

“They were warm to welcome me, so open, and I felt like I had been here so long (but) I’m just here for a week.”

GM Bergevin felt that Kovalchuk might be able to make a difference and called his takeover a “no-risk” step back on January 3.

We thought it wouldn’t hurt, given the absence of top nine attackers Jonathan Drouin, Brendan Gallagher, Joel Armia and Paul Byron, but we never thought Kovalchuk would come in and get a top roll, depending on 20 minutes per game and be able to produce anything from anything.

You can’t help but smile that he has three assists – and possibly the most important goal the team has scored all season – in his four uniformed games.

And if it wasn’t the main goal (because most people in the city think the Canadians might be better served to lose games and increase their design lottery opportunities than to win and do the opposite if it seems hopeless that they making play-offs), it was the feel-good goal of the season.

“I think it was kind of a big relief for everyone,” said Montreal coach Claude Julien. “If (he does not score) it will only get heavier and heavier.

“So there’s a huge relief. There’s no doubt about that. That’s why the boys are so happy …”

It doesn’t matter that the Canadiens are still seven points out of the second wildcard position of the Eastern Conference, forgetting that they are sixth in the Atlantic Division and nine points behind in third place Toronto Maple Leafs.

A win is a win, and these guys deserve to enjoy it.