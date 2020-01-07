Kovalchuk, Weise fights while Canadiens again incur a loss vs. Jets

Loading...

MONTREAL – There are two songs that stand out the most in the wake of another loss for a team of Montreal Canadiens whose playoff hope seems to run on an unlikely (bordering on impossible) run from here until the end of the season.

The first is the No. 10, the number of hits that two Canadiens players fight to keep their NHL career alive combined in the game. The second number is two, which was the number of goals the Canadiens were able to score despite placing 31 shots, 58 attempts and a heat map in the attacking zone that looked like this:

Let’s go back to that first number. Those 10 hits – four from the 31-year-old Dale Weise and six from the freshly signed 36-year-old Ilya Kovalchuk – were 10 of the 42 that the Canadians had in their 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. A team that the Canadiens had out-owned and played out. Each player had at least twice the number of hits from each Jets player, despite the fact that the Canadiens had the puck for most of the time they were on ice (Weise was a team leader with 72.22 percent Corsi in front, and Kovalchuk was not far behind at 54.84 – although he played most of his ice age against Winnipeg’s top line and the best defensive combination).

It was also Weise who opened things for the Canadiens with the first of his two shots in the game. It bounced against the inside of Connor Hellebuyck’s path and dribbled in the corner instead of in the net behind him, but it was the first of several scoring opportunities generated by Montreal.

And much later in the game, Kovalchuk was on his own when a puck passed on to him by linemate Phillip Danault hit something and bounced over his stick. This was only a few seconds after he tried to put a loose puck through Hellebuyck, but he eventually missed it and projected himself into the net with full force.

It was Kovalchuk who rushed the boards, won a fight and released a puck that eventually found its way to former Jets defender Ben Chiarot for the goal that brought the Canadiens 2-1 in the second period. And it was Kovalchuk who followed his way back to the center of the Montreal zone to knock Jets Kyle Connor off the line and send Tomas Tatar, as well as Chiarot, during the break that brought the team to 3-2 with 8: 13 remaining in the third.

Kovalchuk and Weise. Two players symbolizing the Canadiens right now without top sixers Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin and Joel Armia, not to mention the top nine forward Paul Byron. They are a team that makes such a respectable effort as anyone could expect, but one that at the moment does not seem to be able to reduce a clear lack of talent.

Although it was conceivable that Kovalchuk would find a way to end a few chances on a line with Danault and Tatar, and in a role that saw him play nearly 20 minutes in his first game since November 9, it was completely unexpected to See him compete just as hard as he did away from the puck.

“He’s running guys out there, so you can see the effort,” said Weise, who might as well have talked about himself instead of Kovalchuk.

The injuries of the Canadiens brought the Manitoban from his exile to the American Hockey League, and there was much doubt that he would make good use of this opportunity.

Weise probably doesn’t get much credit elsewhere for defying expectations, but he does the best he can with what he has.

“Scoring a goal would have been huge for the team,” Weise said.

It would also have been enormous if Artturi Lehkonen’s tip hit the bar in the second period and went inside instead of pinging it off and rolling over the net. It would have been enormous if the tip of the fourth liner Nate Thompson was stabbed by Hellebuyck from eight feet instead of beating him in the shoulder, but the 35-year-old who has 60 goals in 740 NHL games is not paid to to score .

The boys that are now are currently unavailable. And that is a killer for this hard-working Canadiens team.

Kovalchuk was brought in to help turn the tide in their absence, but three of his four shots in the game were between 41 and 58 feet. And his best chances were the missed games described above and a 12-foot tip that Hellebuyck covered.

Still, the fans at the Bell Center sang ‘Kovy, Kovy’, after the great Russian Jets defender Sami Niku stuck in the boards and overthrew him in the second period.

“It was fun,” said Kovalchuk. “I will certainly give them more reasons to sing that name,” he added.

Maybe he will do that. With the work he put into this game – an effort I show you, but was also a middle finger for a Los Angeles Kings team that ran away from its three-year, $ 18.75-million contract less than halfway through the deal – there is hope that Kovalchuk can stay better than expected. At least in the short term.

As for the Canadiens, who were unable to overcome errors by rookies Nick Suzuki and Cale Fleury this night, hope is tied to a thread that stretches to the breaking point.

Yet the Montreal coach, Julien of Montreal, was right when he said after Monday’s loss that “the boys won’t stop”.

Unfortunately, that is little comfort at the moment.