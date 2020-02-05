Kovalchuk scores in shootout, Canadiens passes Devils

NEWARK, N.J. – With three goals and with their play-offs hope faded, the Canadian Montrealiens achieved something that could spark their season.

Ilya Kovalchuk scored the only shootout goal and the Canadiens gathered from a deficit of 3-0 in the second period to beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Tuesday-evening.

“The most important thing is that we won,” Kovalchuk said after Montreal won the seventh time in 10 games. “You know we’re fighting back from 3-0 and it’s a really good sign. You know we showed a lot of character, we needed that game, and we came in the second and third period for big goals.”

Charlie Lindgren from Montreal had 20 rescues for a sick Carey prize and used easily muted opportunities by Nikita Gusev, Kyle Palmieri and Jack Hughes in the shootout.

Joel Armia, Nate Thompson, Nick Cousins ​​and Christian Folin scored in regulation for the Canadiens.

“I know I am a hunter and will never give up and can get the two points tonight (is big),” said Lindgren. “A lot of praise goes to the boys. They played hard and never gave up.”

Palmieri scored two-power-play goals for New Jersey, including the tying tally with 20 seconds remaining in regulation. The late power play was due to the fact that Montreal had too many men on the ice.

Miles Wood and Jesper Bratt also scored for the Devils. Louis Domingue had 32 saves for New Jersey, which has played in four consecutive overtime games since the All Star break. He had no chance of being shot by Kovalchuk, a former devil.

“He has had a major influence on all aspects, from a good example, his work ethic, his conditioning, his play, encouragement from others,” said Canadiens coach Claude Julien about Kovalchuk, who was signed as a free agent last month. “He really was a good addition.”

Folin gave the Canadiens a 4-3 lead on a shot from the right point at 9:35 of the third. Devils forward Travis Zajac tipped the shot into the right circle and it bounced into the net.

The late power game enabled Palmieri to tie it in with his 19th goal.

The Devils seemed to have full command when Bratt defeated Lindgren with a shot at 6:44 of the second period for a 3-0 lead.

The chances of the Canadiens winning were even greater when Max Domi was penalized at 12:29, giving New Jersey the power.

Everything changed in the next 40 seconds.

Armia, who was stopped early in the period with a short break, cleared Palmieri’s pass in the middle ice and defeated Domingue on an escape to narrow the lead to 3-1.

“Immediately after the shortened goal they brought it to another level,” Palmieri said. “They played with the desperation they needed to get back in the game and we couldn’t match it. That’s what happens. We found a way to grind and get a point, but yes, we ordered it game until that moment and I think we let our feet get off the gas and they picked it up. “

Thompson narrowed the deficit to a goal less than four minutes later, bringing a force movement to the right point and scoring his third of the season up close.

Neven tied at 7:22 of the third with a shot in a nice set-up by Brett Kulak.

Wood had given New Jersey a 1-0 lead halfway through the first period with an erroneous corner kicker who played Lindgren the wrong way.

Palmieri increased the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 1:51 of the second. Bratt achieved his 10th of the season despite almost sniffing a shot.

The flu shot went around. Devils D P.K. Subban and Price and fellow Canadiens Victor Mete and Jordan Weak were all sick.

COMMENTS: … Kovalchuk and Devils Andy Greene and Zajac were all in the 2012 finalists in New Jersey. … New Jersey played without C Nico Hischier and D Sami Vatanen. Hischier had stitches in his knee and Vatanen took a shot from his foot on Saturday. … Bratt extended his run to four games with an assist on Wood’s goal. … Devils F Joey Anderson and D Colton White were recalled from Binghamton (AHL) and played in their first NHL game of the season.

NEXT ONE

Canadiens: Return to Montreal to organize Anaheim Thursday evening.

Devils: On Thursday evening in Philadelphia. New Jersey is 0-1-1 against Flyers.