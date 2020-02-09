Kovalchuk from Canadiens gives hope with a passionate attitude

MONTREAL – It was after Ilya Kovalchuk stormed the gut of ice and ended a nailbiter of a match between the Toronto Maple Leafs and his Montreal Canadiens that he circled back to the home team’s couch, crossed his arms, and they then stretched out as he screamed, “It’s over.”

Then he turned to the crowd, pointed to his present family, and turned his arms up and down before hitting himself in the glass. He was subsequently harassed by his teammates.

#victoire #familie GoHabsGo !!! # важнаяпобеда

#victoire #familie GoHabsGo !!! # важнаяпобеда

Canadiens ahead Max Domi called it the celebration of the year.

“About the competition,” he added.

It was really just a perfect sample of who Kovalchuk has proven since he signed a $ 700,000 two-way contract to resume his NHL career.

“If I just wanted to sit down to collect my salary, I could have done that for another year and a half (in L.A.”), he told us shortly after arriving early January.

No one else was seriously trying to give Kovalchuk the chance to prove that he was worth anything after he and the Los Angeles Kings chose to end his contract less than halfway through their three-year $ 18.75 million pact. But the Canadiens have received more than their money is worth for their investment.

On Saturday, Kovalchuk scored in front of the noisy Bell Center crowd, with Canada tuned to the national broadcast and much on the line between two of the longest-standing rivals of the NHL, his fourth decisive goal (one in regulation, two in extension and one in the shootout) as a member of the Canadiens. His shot, which earned them a 2-1 win and brought them within five points of the Leafs, who occupy third place in the Atlantic Division, was his 12th point in 15 games with Montreal.

But what the great Russian has given this group is so much more than that. Kovalchuk has brought hope, he has made wall-to-wall trouble and he has taken care of every detail to help them win nine of their last 12 games.

Not that we would give a discount that he is already almost 50 percent on the ice of the goals that the Canadians have scored since his arrival. And the six that have come off his cane have all been huge.

“We wouldn’t have those wins if it wasn’t for him,” said Canadiens coach Claude Julien after Saturday’s game. “He is not the perfect player. There is no perfect player. But everything I have been talking about for days and weeks now – his energy, his will, he is happy that (Marco) Scandella scores his first goal (s) that is the first thing that comes out of his mouth. He has the right attitude for this team because he is now a veteran and accepts everything we are trying to do here. So there is that, and then those goals. “

About Scandella (and goals): The Montreal resident, who was the other player who brought in General Manager Canadiens Marc Bergevin while his team was sick at both ends and lost game after game, came across with the tying marker 2:23 in regulation . It was his first in bleu, blanc et rouge, and he too was in a festive mood after the win.

“Growing up watching the Canadiens, being a Habs fan all my life, it’s a dream come true,” Scandella said. “Such goals – this is why I play this game. I feel really blessed, happy to be able to do that, to play every home game at the Bell Center. I can’t even describe it. It is awesome.”

He is an example of a player who wanted to help his way to contribute to the Canadiens who keep their thin playoff heap alive, play a nagging injury and prove to be the reliable defender that Julien was hoping for when Bergevin pulled out a pick give up the fourth round against the Buffalo Sabers on January 2.

“We went to him for reinforcements and he definitely gives us reinforcements,” said Julien. “He is a veteran and, again, nobody is perfect. We can look at his mistakes, but we can also look at his good things. I think his experience in general is very good. He scored a big goal tonight. He has a good shot. We knew he had a good shot. He came here with a good attitude and wants to be here and that’s the kind of man we want in our dressing room. “

A bit like Kovalchuk.

The 36-year-old, who completed Friday’s training and drove to an outdoor court to play hockey with his children while 30 centimeters of snow fell and the wind swirled at almost 60 km / h.

Ковальчуки в городе # семья # кайф… Ma famille a Montreal @chcfondation @canadiensmtl @bleublancbouge #lafondationdescanadienspourlenfance #gohabsgo

Ковальчуки в городе # семья # кайф… Ma famille a Montreal @chcfondation @canadiensmtl @bleublancbouge #lafondationdescanadienspourlenfance #gohabsgo

Kovalchuk, the hockey-loving man who played Toronto’s goal on their only shot of the third period after losing a lead in the attacking zone to give the Leafs a 4-in-2 chance that John Tavares finally ended.

“I felt that I had to come back from the mistake,” he said about the efforts he subsequently showed.

It was Kovalchuk who achieved the three best scores of Montreal and three of their 16 shots in the third period. It was not for Leaf’s goalkeeper Jack Campbell, he would have played or closed this overtime game himself.

It didn’t matter in the end. Kovalchuk won after Nick Suzuki rebounded on the escape and he celebrated that he might never score again.

“It’s how much he likes the game,” said Canadien’s defender Ben Chiarot. “He is no longer the youngest, but every day he is … Whatever he is doing at the gym, on the ice – he is just as passionate as I have ever seen the game. That is what makes him one of has made the best players for his generation, one of the best goal scorers, it’s just how much he loves the game, and that’s what the big players have in common is how much they love the game Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, boys like this one comes to mind when I think of guys who have the same kind of passion for the game as Kovy. “