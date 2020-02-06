Kourtney Kardashian could stay with KUWTK, while Scott Disick girlfriend Sofia Richie gives up and Kourt doesn’t follow

Kourtney Kardashian may stay with KUWTK if Sofia gives up Richie. Photo credits: © ImageCollect.com / Image Press Agency

Kourtney Kardashian appears to have backed off on her claim that she stopped Keeping With The Kardashians (KUWTK).

In addition to the intrigue, the latest about Kourtney was announced, cleared up by her younger sister Kendall Jenner, just a few days before Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie revealed her plans to exit.

And in a moment when there are no coincidences, Sofia didn’t follow Kourtney either. All of this has led to a possibly more dramatic KUWTK season than before since Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy / friend allegedly cheated on her just before she gave birth to her first baby.

Kourtney Kardashian: Will she stay with KUWTK or will she go?

As the oldest Cardashian sister, Kourtney has always been in the spotlight. But in the last season of KUWTK, the mother of three children (Mason, Reign and Penelope) teamed up to announce that she was dealing with the show.

When Kendall Jenner recently appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show, the talk show host bluntly asked the supermodel to spill the tea.

Kendall denied that Kourtney would leave the show forever, but as Elle pointed out, Jenner indicated a big drama for Keeping With The Kardashians season 18.

“No, well, especially not (Kourtney leaves the show),” said Kendall. “I don’t think she fully confirms she’s not on the show. Let’s just say it gets a little crazier before it gets better, and some pretty crazy things happen.”

So basically the answer is: Kourtney can stay on the show … but there will be a drama about Scott Disick’s baby mom / ex-girlfriend.

And that’s not the only drama that kicks up in Kardashian when it comes to Scott. His current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, has just dropped her own bomb over KUWTK.

Scott Disick buddy Sofia Richie says goodbye to KUWTK, does not follow Kourtney

Just days after Kendall spilled tea over Kourtney, Scott’s current girlfriend Sofia Richie spilled all the tea about her plans for Season 18 of KUWTK.

“I want to start acting!” The 21-year-old explained about Entertainment Tonight.

Richie declined to call shows, but said that she wanted to be on a TV show, adding that she was “very excited about it. I’ll do drama right away. The roles I am reading are pretty similar to me, so it is easy for me to play them and I really enjoy them. “

No word on whether Scott will try to bridge the gap between reality TV and mainstream TV, although the 36-year-old is still dating the 21-year-old aspiring actress.

And apparently Sofia also thought that if she doesn’t keep up with the Kardashians, she just as well can’t keep up if she’s chasing a particular one.

Having followed Richie Kourtney since the summer of last year, he has now followed the oldest Kardashian, Hollywood Life reported.

Sofia made her debut at Keeping With The Kardashians last fall. She had traveled with the family on various trips from Finland to Aspen to Europe.

Richie had also been featured on the reality TV show with Scott and Kourtney’s children.